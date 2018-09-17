The Star Tribune and Minnesota Public Radio News polled 800 Minnesota likely voters between Sept. 10 and Sept. 12. Highlights from questions about the U.S. Senate races are below. Scroll down the page to see details about how the poll was conducted and the demographics of the 800 respondents. "Other" candidates in Smith/Housley race are Sarah Wellington (Legal Marijuana Now) and Jerry Trooien (unaffiliated) each at 2 percent. "Other" candidates in the Klobuchar/Newberger race are Dennis Schuller (Legal Marijuana Now) at 3 percent, and Paula Overby (Green Party) at 1 percent.
If the 2018 special election for U.S. senator were held today, would you vote for...?
|Tina Smith
(DFL)
|Karin Housley
(Republican)
|Other
|Undecided
|44%
|37%
|4%
|15%
|Tina
Smith
|Karin
Housley
|Other
|Undecided
|Men
|39%
|43%
|3%
|15%
|Women
|49
|32
|4
|15
|Democrats
|91
|0
|0
|9
|Republicans
|0
|87
|1
|12
|Independents / other
|32
|33
|9
|26
|18-34
|64
|16
|3
|17
|35-49
|41
|38
|6
|15
|50-64
|39
|45
|3
|13
|64+
|39
|43
|2
|16
|Under $50,000
|44
|38
|3
|15
|$50,000 and over
|42
|41
|3
|14
|Hennepin / Ramsey
|55
|30
|3
|12
|Metro Suburbs
|37
|42
|4
|17
|Southern Minn.
|41
|35
|4
|20
|Northern Minn.
|39
|43
|4
|14
Which one of the following issues is most important to you in your vote for senator?
|All voters
|Smith voters
|Housley voters
|Undecided voters
|Healthcare
|30%
|39%
|21%
|27%
|The Economy & Jobs
|15
|10
|21
|18
|Immigration
|12
|4
|22
|12
|Russian Collusion & Removing Trump
|12
|23
|1
|7
|Supreme Court Appointments
|9
|10
|9
|7
|National Security & Foreign Policy Issues
|6
|2
|9
|7
|Taxes
|6
|2
|8
|8
|Gun Rights & Gun Control
|5
|5
|6
|7
|Abortion
|4
|4
|2
|5
|Not Sure
|1
|1
|1
|2
Do you recognize the name ______? (IF YES) Do you have a favorable, unfavorable or neutral opinion of ______?
|Tina Smith
|Karin Housley
|Recognize Favorable
|32%
|18%
|Recognize Unfavorable
|19
|8
|Recognize Neutral
|23
|27
|Don't Recognize
|26
|47
U.S. SENATE GENERAL ELECTION
If the 2018 general election for U.S. senator were held today, would you vote for...?
|Amy Klobuchar
(DFL)
|Jim Newberger
(Republican)
|Other
|Undecided
|60%
|30%
|4%
|6%
|Amy
Klobuchar
|Jim
Newberger
|Other
|Undecided
|Men
|54%
|34%
|5%
|7%
|Women
|66
|26
|3
|5
|Democrats
|97
|0
|1
|2
|Republicans
|17
|73
|1
|9
|Independents / other
|59
|23
|11
|7
|18-34
|75
|16
|4
|5
|35-49
|57
|29
|6
|8
|50-64
|59
|33
|3
|5
|64+
|55
|36
|4
|5
|Under $50,000
|58
|32
|4
|6
|$50,000 and over
|59
|31
|4
|6
|Hennepin / Ramsey
|69
|25
|2
|4
|Metro Suburbs
|51
|35
|8
|6
|Southern Minn.
|66
|25
|3
|6
|Northern Minn.
|55
|34
|3
|8
Which one of the following issues is most important to you in your vote for senator?
|All voters
|Klobuchar voters
|Newberger voters
|Undecided voters
|Healthcare
|30%
|37%
|19%
|17%
|The Economy & Jobs
|15
|14
|18
|15
|Immigration
|12
|5
|24
|24
|Russian Collusion & Removing Trump
|12
|19
|1
|4
|Supreme Court Appointments
|9
|9
|8
|9
|National Security & Foreign Policy Issues
|6
|3
|11
|11
|Taxes
|6
|4
|8
|9
|Gun Rights & Gun Control
|5
|5
|7
|7
|Abortion
|4
|3
|3
|4
|Not Sure
|1
|1
|1
|-
Do you recognize the name ______? (IF YES) Do you have a favorable, unfavorable or neutral opinion of ______?
|Amy Klobuchar
|Jim Newberger
|Recognize Favorable
|56%
|19%
|Recognize Unfavorable
|19
|2
|Recognize Neutral
|24
|15
|Don't Recognize
|1
|76
About the poll
This Star Tribune/MPR News Minnesota Poll findings are based on interviews conducted Sept. 10-12 with 800 Minnesota likely voters. The interviews were conducted via land line (60 percent) and cellphone (40 percent). The poll was conducted for the Star Tribune and Minnesota Public Radio News by Mason-Dixon Polling and Research Inc. Results of a poll based on 800 interviews will vary by no more than 3.5 percentage points, plus or minus, from the overall population 95 times out of 100. Margins are larger for groups within the sample, such as Democrats and Republicans, and age groups.
The self-identified party affiliation of the respondents is 37 percent Democrats, 31 percent Republicans and 32 percent independents or other.
Sampling error does not take into account other sources of variation inherent in public opinion surveys, such as nonresponse, question wording or context effects. In addition, news events may have affected opinions during the period the poll was taken.
Readers can e-mail questions to djmcgrath@startribune.com.
Demographic breakdown of this polling sample
|PARTY
|DFL/Democrat
|299
|(37%)
|Republican
|246
|(31%)
|Independent/Other
|255
|(32%)
|AGE
|18-34
|152
|(19%)
|35-49
|200
|(25%)
|50-64
|226
|(28%)
|65+
|216
|(27%)
|Refused
|6
|(1%)
|GENDER
|Male
|377
|(47%)
|Female
|423
|(53%)
|INCOME
|< $25,000
|84
|(10%)
|$25,000-$49,999
|127
|(16%)
|$50,000-$74,999
|130
|(16%)
|$75,000-$99,999
|121
|(15%)
|$100,000+
|125
|(16%)
|Refused
|213
|(27%)
|REGION
|Hennepin/Ramsey
|255
|(32%)
|Metro Suburbs
|230
|(29%)
|Southern Minnesota
|160
|(20%)
|Northern Minnesota
|155
|(19%)
|INTERVIEW
|Land-line
|483
|(60%)
|Cell Phone
|317
|(40%)
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.