Minnesota officials have selected a replacement for the state's beleaguered vehicle licensing and registration computer system, the source of years of costly headaches for administrators and motorists.

The state is spending nearly $34 million on the new system after deciding to do away with MNLARS, Minnesota's Vehicle Licensing and Registration System, which was developed in-house at a cost of more than $100 million.

Colorado-based Fast Enterprises was the lone company to respond to the state's search for a private software solution. The state has worked with the company before. It developed the system that issues Real IDs. Eleven other states have used the company's car title and registration software.

MNLARS rolled out in 2017 and quickly drew backlash from the deputy registrars who operate the private and public license centers around the state. The cost to taxpayers continued to pile up as the state worked to fix system flaws and glitches while also hiring enough staff to handle a backlog of requests for license plates, titles and driver's licenses.

The slow, error-prone system led Gov. Tim Walz to hire outside experts for an independent review. The study determined that the least risky solution would be to employ packaged software already in use by other states.

Walz announced in May that he was going to give up on MNLARS and go with a private software option. The decision was applauded by Republican lawmakers, who had been pushing former Gov. Mark Dayton to take that approach.

"This contract is the product of a bipartisan process with a simple goal: make sure Minnesotans can get their vehicle titles, license plates, and tabs on time and error-free," Walz said in a statement. "Not only will this solution produce more efficient results, but this process has also laid a foundation for us to move forward on other critical issues facing our state."