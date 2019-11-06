Worthington voters have approved three measures that will fund the construction of a new intermediate school and an addition to the high school, addressing longstanding problems with overcrowding in the district’s schools.

Approved were referendums totaling nearly $34 million for the construction of a new intermediate school and a separate plan that would allow the district to refinance $14 million to fund an addition to the high school. The vote was the latest in a long series of school funding elections for the community, which has become larger and more diverse in recent decades because of population growth from immigrant groups — including a large number of unaccompanied minors from other countries.

Since 2013, Worthington voters have rejected five proposed bond referendums. The most recent was in February, when a proposed referendum failed by 17 votes.

Superintendent John Landgaard said Tuesday evening that higher interest and participation from community members made the difference. “Once the facility is completed, we can move teachers out of hallways and storerooms and get them in a real classroom,” he said. “It creates that better learning environment for students.”

Worthington was one of more than 30 school districts that asked voters to approve bond referendums and take on debt for major construction projects, while more than 40 districts sought voter approval to renew or increase their local operating levies. Results for many districts were not available at press time Tuesday evening.

Voters in two greater Minnesota districts experiencing significant growth were considering large bond referendums. In Rochester, a $171 million bond would fund the construction of a new middle school and three new or substantially remodeled elementary schools, plus security upgrades in other buildings. A separate $9.5 million bond would pay for a new pool at one high school and the repurposing or upgrading of other pools in the district.

In Moorhead, school officials sought to pass a $110 million bond, which would be used to build a new high school and remodel an old Sam’s Club building into a career academy.

In the Twin Cities, voters in the White Bear Lake school district turned out for what could be a record-setting school election. The district was seeking approval of a $326 million bond referendum to fund construction projects across the district — an amount that would be the largest for any successful school bond referendum in Minnesota.

District officials in White Bear Lake are expecting enrollment to surge by about 2,000 students over the next decade, and officials are planning renovations and upgrades in every school building. The referendum also would fund the construction of a new elementary school in Hugo and allow the district to combine its split-campus high school into a single, expanded facility.

Elsewhere in the metro area, voters in the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan district considered a levy increase that would amount to an additional $19 million in funding per year — and prevent up to $18 million in cuts that district officials are considering. Some of the money would be set aside for additional mental health resources for students and for school bus transportation for after-school activities.

In Burnsville, where declining enrollment has the district planning to close school buildings and make other cuts to remedy a $5.5 million shortfall, voters weighed in on a levy increase that would raise $1.7 million to help fill the budget gap. District officials have said closures of some school buildings will proceed regardless of the results of the vote.

In the Eastern Carver County district, voters considered a $121.7 million referendum requesting funding for a new school and bus garage, along with various maintenance and updating projects.

A “Vote No” group staged a campaign accusing the district of deceiving voters about the need and cost of the projects. Opponents, including some who don’t live in the district, also linked the referendum with the district’s equity programs — efforts to provide all students with an equal chance of success. In a YouTube video, they called equity “a toxic agenda” that benefits Muslims and students of color at the expense of white students.

District officials have said the equity plans have no connection to the referendum.