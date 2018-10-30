Bert Blyleven's steadily declining role as a Twins TV analyst on Fox Sports North broadcasts will decrease again in 2019, team President Dave St. Peter confirmed Monday.

The Hall of Fame pitcher, who did 80 games in both 2017 and 2018, will do 50 games in 2019 and just 30 in 2020.

Earlier on Monday, Blyleven tweeted that he was selling his condo in Minneapolis, prompting a question of whether he was leaving the booth.

He replied on Twitter: "Actually the Twins/FSN offered me less games for the next 2 seasons because they said they are going in another direction. I agreed to their request. Go Twins!"

St. Peter said Blyleven's role as a special assistant with the Twins should expand as he does fewer games on TV. Jack Morris, Roy Smalley, Torii Hunter, LaTroy Hawkins and Justin Morneau all did work as analysts last season.

The Twins and FSN want to hear more of their voices.

"We could include some new folks, but the large majority of those games will go to people who were involved last year," St. Peter said. "Hopefully, we'll see most if not all those guys back as part of our TV mix."

MICHAEL RAND

Gophers fall in poll after Las Vegas loss

The Gophers men's hockey team fell five spots to No. 10 in the U.S. College Hockey Online after losing its first regular-season game in nearly three weeks, 3-1 to North Dakota in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

• The Gophers women's hockey team moved up one spot to No. 2 in the USCHO.com poll following its weekend split at No. 1 Wisconsin. The Gophers' 1-0 victory Saturday was the Badgers' first home loss in 35 games.

• The Gophers volleyball team remained at No. 3 in the AVCA poll, behind unbeaten and top-ranked Brigham Young and No. 2 Stanford. Big Ten rivals Illinois and Wisconsin each moved up two spots to fourth and fifth, respectively.

Paulson named to wrestling Hall

Former Gopher Brandon Paulson is part of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Class of 2019.

Paulson wrestled for the Gophers from 1993-1998 and became an All-America in his final season while finishing seventh at the NCAA championships.

Paulson was a three-time state champion for Anoka and went on to win a silver medals in Greco-Roman at the 1996 Olympics and the 2001 World Championships.

Paulson is a two-time USA Wrestling Greco-Roman Coach of the Year, was a part of the U.S. 2008 Olympic coaching staff and continues to coach with the Minnesota Storm.

The induction ceremony will be May 31 in Stillwater, Okla.

The entire 2019 Hall of Fame Class includes Carl Adams, Rich Lorezo and Townsend Saunders as well as Meritorious Official David Errett, Order of Merit recipient Dr. David Curby and Medal of Courage recipient James McCloughan.

news services