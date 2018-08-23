Nine of the nation's top 10 women's college golf teams in the Division I Sagarin Rankings will compete in the fifth annual ANNIKA Intercollegiate tournament Sept. 16 at new Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo.

"This is likely our strongest field to date," said former pro golfer Annika Sorenstam, the 1991 NCAA women's champion as an Arizona freshman and the founder of the event. "We're excited to host this impressive collection of talent at a new venue."

The Gophers are the host team. The field includes No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Arkansas, the defending NCAA champion.

Conzemius, Hickey win

Joe Conzemius of Interlachen Country Club and Will Hickey of StoneRidge Golf Club shot an 8-under par 62 for a 36-hole total of 14-under 126 to claim the 57th MGA Four-Ball Championship at Oak Ridge Country Club in Hopkins. The team of Mike and Dave Christensen, of Elk River Golf Club and Bunker Hills Golf Club, respectively, took second with a 129 total.

Etc.

• The No. 15 Northwestern (St. Paul) women's volleyball team was picked as the favorite in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference preseason coaches' poll. Minnesota Morris was picked second.

• Brandon Hunt, the Upper Iowa head baseball coach the past two seasons, will be a volunteer assistant with the Gophers during the 2019 season.