St. Olaf men’s soccer coach Kurt Anderson announced Wednesday that he will retire after 30 seasons.

“I have many great memories,” said Anderson, who compiled a 301-212-41 record, making him the winningest coach in program history.

Anderson led the Oles to six regular-season MIAC championships, six NCAA tournament appearances, including the program’s first NCAA Division III Sweet 16 in 2015, and two MIAC playoff titles (2011, 2015).

He was named the MIAC Coach of the Year four times.

MIAC soccer final set

Carleton, seeded second, and Augsburg, the fifth seed, will play for the MIAC men’s soccer tournament title at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Knights’ field.

In Wednesday’s semifinals, Carleton edged Macalester 1-0 on midfielder Brennan Johnson’s header in the 39th minute while the Auggies beat top-seeded Gustavus 1-0 on Daniel Hedstrom’s goal in the 37th minute.

Tommies, Auggies win

Top-seeded St. Thomas and Augsburg, the No. 3 seed, will play for the MIAC women’s soccer playoffs championship at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Tommies’ home field.

The Tommies, who have never won the conference tournament, defeated St. Catherine 2-0 on second-half goals by Alex Balfour and Ellie Eskierka in Wednesday’s semifinals. The Auggies beat Bethel 4-2 behind Gabriela Encarnacion’s two goals.

Detroit guard picks U

Jasmine Powell, a 5-6 point guard at Detroit Country Day High School — and a former teammate of Gophers starter Destiny Pitts — announced on Twitter she had committed to the University of Minnesota after considering offers from several other schools, including Massachusetts, Rutgers, Marquette and DePaul.

She led her school to the Michigan Class B championship last spring. She was ranked the 78th-best prospect in the 2019 class according to ESPN’s Hoolgurlz, 23rd among point guards.

Powell is eligible to sign during the early signing period, which begins Nov. 14.

Kent Youngblood

Holtan’s best in MIAC

Senior setter Nora Holtan of Gustavus, who played at Rochester Mayo High School, was named the MIAC Volleyball Player of the Year for the third consecutive season.

Teammate Brittany Luethmers, also a senior, was named Defensive Player of the Year for the second time in as many seasons, and Gustavus’ Rachelle Sherden the conference’s Coach of the Year.

Bethel setter Hannah Wilhite was named Rookie of the Year.

U swimmer honored

The Gophers’ Bowe Becker, a senior from Las Vegas, was named the Big Ten men’s swimmer of the week.

He won the 50- and 100-yard freestyles in 19.81 seconds and 44.31 in a home meet against Iowa and South Dakota State on Saturday. His time in the 50 was the second fastest in the nation this season.