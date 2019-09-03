The St. Paul Saints clinched the American Association North Division title by defeating the Chicago Dogs 13-8 on Monday in their regular season finale in Chicago. The victory gave the Saints (64-36) the league’s best record.

The Saints and Fargo-Moorhead will meet in a best-of-five playoff series, beginning Wednesday in Fargo.

Fargo-Moorhead lost to Cleburne 2-0 on Monday and finished a game behind the Saints.

John Silviano hit two home runs and drove in four runs and Michael Lang was 3-for-5 with three RBI for the Saints.

Postseason honors

Saints designated hitter Brady Shoemaker and outfielder Dan Motl were named to the American Association postseason All-Star team Monday. Shoemaker, 32, was hitting .320 with 18 home runs and 71 RBI in 97 games going into Monday’s regular-season finale in Chicago. Motl, 25, a former Gopher, was hitting .327 with four home runs and 41 RBI in 96 games.

Saints reliever Tanner Kiest was named American Association Pitcher of the Week. Kiest had four saves in as many appearances last week.

Etc.

• The Jordan Brewers beat the Hutchinson Huskies 4-2 to win the Class C State Amateur baseball tournament Monday in Delano. In the Class B state tournament at Maple Lake, Chanhassen defeated Dundas twice, 8-1 and 9-2, to capture its second consecutive title.