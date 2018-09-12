The Kansas City T-Bones routed the St. Paul Saints 11-4 on Tuesday night at CHS Field in the opener of the American Association Championship Series.

The visitors scored two runs in the first on Noah Perio Jr.’s two-run homer, three runs in the second on Mason Davis’ two-run double, and single runs in the third and fourth innings on Saints errors to build a 7-1 lead. Perio hit another two-run shot in the sixth.

Chris Nunn, the Saints’ starter, lasted only three innings, giving up six runs (five earned) on eight hits. Joey Wong had RBI singles in the second and seventh inning for the Saints.

Barrett Astin got the win for the T-Bones, giving up one run and four hits in six innings.

Game 2 of the best-of-five series will be 7:05 p.m. Wednesday in St. Paul before the series, after an off day for travel, resumes in Kansas City on Friday night. Two more games will be played there Saturday and Sunday if necessary.

• Derek Sharrer, the Saints executive vice president/general manager, was named the American Association’s Executive of the Year for the fourth consecutive season.

• The Gophers women’s golf team finished 14th at the Minnesota Invitational at Prestwick Golf Club in Woodbury. Sophomore Grace Kellar tied for third with a 2-under 214 total for 54 holes.

• The No. 7 Gophers volleyball team (5-2) will host the Gopher Fall Classic this week at Maturi Pavilion. Minnesota will play Wisconsin-Green Bay at 7 p.m. Thursday and Kansas State at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.