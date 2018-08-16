Infielder Hope Brandner, a freshman at Oregon State last season, will transfer to the Gophers and have three seasons of eligibility left, Minnesota coach Jamie Trachsel announced Wednesday.

Brandner, of Vacaville, Calif., led the Beavers in homers (12), RBI (36) and slugging percentage (.530). She hit .299.

"Hope has the confidence every great hitter needs, the ability to hit for power, and the composure to deliver in big moments," Trachsel said.

Two fall in huge playoff

Former Gopher Ben Greve and Ben Sigel of Deephaven were part of a 24-golfer playoff — all shot 4-over 147s — for the final spot in match play at the U.S. Amateur Championship in Pebble Beach, Calif.

Both were eliminated on the first playoff hole — Greve had a par and Sigel a bogey — while two golfers made birdies on the par-3 17th hole. Jacob Bergeron of Slidell, La., won the playoff on the second hole with a bogey 6.

Etc.

• Tickets are on sale now, at $5 and $1, for the Gophers women's basketball team's home opener vs. New Hampshire at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9. It will be Lindsay Whalen's first game as the team's head coach.

• Two Minnesotans were among the four qualifiers for the U.S. Mid-Amateur in sectional competition at StoneRidge Golf Club in Stillwater. Bradley Wohlers of Vadnais Heights and Bryce Hanstad of St. Louis Park each shot 70 to share medalist honors with Nate Dunn of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The U.S. Mid-Amateur will be held Sept. 22-27 in Charlotte, N.C.

• Gustavus is ranked No. 7 and Northwestern (St. Paul) No. 15 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association's Division III preseason poll. The Gusties were 26-7 last season and reached the national quarterfinals. .

• The St. Paul Saints rallied to beat the visiting Sioux Falls Canaries 11-8. Aaron Gretz had a homer, double and four RBI for the Saints. Teammate Brady Shoemaker also had a homer.