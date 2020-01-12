The Augsburg wrestling team, ranked No. 1 in Division III, lost 24-15 to No. 2 Wartburg in the D-III championship at the National Wrestling Coaches Association National Duals on Saturday in Louisville, Ky.

Unbeaten Wartburg scored victories over three top-ranked Auggies wrestlers. It took a 15-12 lead in the dual when Max Forsyth pinned top-ranked Lucas Jeske at 5 minutes, 55 seconds. No. 4 Kobe Woods scored a 5-1 decision over No. 1 Lance Benick at 197 and at 141, No. 2 Brady Fritz beat No. 1 David Flynn 3-1. Two of the Auggies' three victories came by pin — from No. 1 Ryan Epps at 157 and No. 6 Aaron Wilson at 149.

Wilson, ranked No. 6, completed a 4-0 weekend with a 14-1 major-decision win over Loras' Brock Parker and a 1:58 pin of Wartburg's Zayren Terukina. Wilson is 18-1 on the season, with 16 bonus-point wins (seven pins, eight technical falls and one major decision).

Augsburg had advanced to the championship with a 22-10 victory over fourth-ranked Loras. It's the 16th time in the 19-year history of the tournament that the Auggies have finished in the top four.

•Augsburg placed seventh in the inaugural women's competition at the duals, finishing with a 27-19 victory over Tiffin University of Ohio. Top-ranked 109-pounder Emily Shilson claimed her second pin of the weekend, improving to 5-0.

No. 1 Huskies edge McKendree

•No. 1 St. Cloud State scored a 17-16 victory over McKendree in the Division II championship at the Duals. Third-ranked Tyree Overton provided the winning edge for the Huskies with a 12-5 victory at 184 pounds over McKendree's Dan Fillipek, even though McKendree won the last two bouts.

The Huskies had advanced to the finals with a 22-12 victory over sixth-ranked Central Oklahoma.

