Minnesota United said Monday it has mutually agreed with right back Tyrone Mears to terminate his contract.

United picked the 35-year-old England native in the Major League Soccer re-entry draft ahead of this season. He played in 11 games with 10 starts and holds the distinction of scoring the only goal the Loons have managed when playing at rival Sporting Kansas City.

"We thank Tyrone for his service to the club and the community," coach Adrian Heath said in a news release from the team. "We felt this was the right move for Tye at this time, to go back home and be closer to his family and play his football in the Championship in England. We wish him well."

Mears has dealt with a calf injury this year that has kept him out of several games; he most recently played Aug. 18. A team spokesman said Mears had a slight injury Wednesday when he wasn't practicing with the team. Heath then said Thursday that Mears would not play in this past Saturday's game at Kansas City.

Megan Ryan

Kayaker from Roseville chosen for regatta team

Roseville High School junior Samantha Nelson has been named to the American Canoe Association Olympic Hopes Regatta team.

Nelson, a member of Twin Cities Paddlesports which trains on Lake Phalen in St. Paul, and the team will compete Sept. 9-15 in Poznan, Poland. Nelson will be racing in K-1, K-2 and K-4 (one, two and four-person kayaks) flatwater sprint kayak races over distances of 200, 500 and 1,000 meters.

Nelson earned the spot on the team based on strong finishes at U.S. Nationals earlier this month in Oklahoma City.

Etc.

•Scott McDonald of Minnewaska Golf Club and Mike Barge of Hazeltine National shared the clubhouse lead at 3-under-par 68 before severe weather delayed Round 1 of the Minnesota PGA Professional Championship at Woodhill Country Club.

news services