Fresh off a friendly victory over its USL affiliate, Minnesota United on Wednesday announced a new exhibition foe, CF Pachuca of Liga MX.

The international friendly is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 7 at Allianz Field.

Allianz Field is no stranger to international competition this year. The Loons hosted Hertha Berlin on May 22 in a 1-0 loss. On June 18 the U.S. men's national team defeated Guyana 4-0 in a CONCACAF Gold Cup group stage match.

In another upcoming international friendly, the Loons play host to Aston Villa of the English Premier League at 7 p.m. July 17.

Minnesota United traveled to Madison and defeated USL side Forward Madison 2-1 on Tuesday in the first game with an MLS team in the city. Forward Mason Toye scored twice in the game, which featured many United reserves.

SOUICHI TERADA

Etc.

•The Whitecaps re-signed defender Lisa Martinson, a former St. Cloud State standout from St. Louis Park who had one assist in five games, including playoffs, for the 2019 NWHL champions.

•Andrew Israelson of the Vintage at Staples defeated Parker Reddig of Hiawatha Golf Club 1 up in the finals of the MGA Players' Championship at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker.

•Grace Kellar of Olympic Hills Golf Club took 22 holes to finally beat Jasi Acharya of Interlachen Country Club for the MGA Women's Match Play Championship. The event was held at Dahlgreen Golf Club in Chaska.