Cole Pengilly went 4-for-5 with four RBI to lead Gustavus to a 5-2 victory over St. Mary's on Thursday at CHS Field in the first round of the MIAC baseball tournament. Adam Stockwell got the win for the sixth-seeded Gusties, giving up two runs on five hits in 6 ⅔ innings.

It was the first MIAC playoff game for Gustavus (20-16) since May 10, 2008.

St. Thomas, seeded fourth, defeated Macalester 4-0 in the other first-round game on Drew Molin's two-hitter. He struck out 11.

Concordia rallies

Concordia (St. Paul) scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth to edge Northern State 5-4 in the winners' bracket of the NSIC baseball tournament in Sioux Falls. Carter Schmidt's bases-loaded single gave the Golden Bears (25-14) the walkoff win.

In the other winners' bracket game, Augustana edged St. Cloud State 5-2. Jordan Barth was 3-for-4 with an RBI and run scored for the Vikings (42-8).

Etc.

• Carleton was sixth (973) after three rounds in the NCAA Division III women's golf tournament in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. The top area individuals were Carleton's Ziyi Wang in 10th at 235 and St. Thomas' Emily Thul, tied for 11th at 236.

• Host and No. 5-ranked Winona State (45-6) was upset 3-1 by Emporia State (29-29) in the Division II Central Regional softball tournament. Mariah Schultz hit a homer for the Warriors in the sixth. Minnesota Duluth (41-13) defeated Arkansas Tech 5-1 in another regional game.

• Jenna Beeso hit an inside-the-park homer as St. Thomas defeated visiting Northwestern (St. Paul) 9-1 in six innings in an NCAA Division III first-round regional softball game.

News Services