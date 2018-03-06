Two MIAC women’s teams and one MIAC men’s team were chosen for the NCAA Division III hockey playoffs Monday.

Gustavus Adolphus (20-3-4), the women’s MIAC co-champion, earned an at-large bid and will play host to WIAC champion Wisconsin-Eau Claire (18-6-5) on Friday. The winner will play MIAC tournament champion Hamline (20-4-3) on Saturday.

MIAC men’s playoff champion Augsburg (18-9) will play host to Marian (20-7-1) in the first round Saturday.

Mr. Basketball final 5

Apple Valley’s Tre Jones, DeLaSalle’s Gabe Kalscheur, Caledonia’s Owen King, Cretin-Derham Hall’s Daniel Oturu and Delano’s Calvin Wishart were named the finalists for Minnesota’s Mr. Basketball award.

• Thomas Longbella and Angus Flanagan were tied for 19th place, and the Gophers golf team remained in seventh after two days at Auburn’s 17-team Tiger Invitational.

• The Gophers men’s hockey team fell four spots to No. 15 in the United States College Hockey Online poll. The Gophers women moved up two spots to No. 5.

