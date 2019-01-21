The Gophers wrestling team defeated Northwestern 29-12 on Sunday in Evanston, Ill., recording two pins on the way to their second Big Ten victory of the weekend, following Friday’s victory over Illinois.

The pins came after a forfeit at 125 pounds gave the Wildcats a 6-0 lead. Ethan Lizak scored a first-period pin over Colin Valdiviez at 133, and 141-pounder Mitch McKee followed that with a pinfall over Alec McKenna in 58 seconds.

Heavyweight Gable Steveson won a 9-5 decision over No. 19 Conan Jennings. It was his 22nd consecutive victory.

The Gophers’ Tommy Thorn notched his second victory of the weekend, a 6-2 decision over Northwestern’s Yahya Thomas at 149. Devin Skatzka got his 19th victory of the season, 6-2 over Johnny Sebastian at 174, boosted by a four-point near-fall with less than 50 seconds remaining in the final period. Dylan Anderson (197) won 8-4 over the Wildcats’ Zack Chakonis.

In a battle of top-10 wrestlers, Gophers 157-pounder Steve Bleise, ranked seventh, fell to No. 3 Ryan Deakin 9-4.

Whitecaps close with sweep

Jonna Curtis recorded a goal and three assists for the Minnesota Whitecaps in a 9-0 victory over the Connecticut Whale in their regular-season home finale at the TRIA rink.

Curtis’ four points moved her into a tie for the National Women’s Hockey League scoring lead with 17. Kendall Coyne Schofield had two goals — one shorthanded — and an assist, while Katie McGovern picked up a pair of goals, Allie Thunstrom had a goal and an assist and Emma Stauber had two assists. Julie Friend picked up the shutout in her first career start for the Whitecaps (10-4).