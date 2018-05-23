The Gophers men's hockey team will open the 24-game Big Ten season Nov. 9-10 at Wisconsin and conclude it Feb. 22-23 at home against NCAA runner-up Notre Dame, according to the league schedule released Tuesday by the conference. The Gophers' Big Ten home-opening series will be Nov. 23-24 vs. Michigan State.

The Gophers are finishing final details on the nonconference portion of the schedule and plan to announce it in the near future. Some games already are known:

• The Gophers and NCAA champion Minnesota Duluth will play a home-and-home series, with Minnesota visiting Duluth on Oct. 6 for the Bulldogs' season opener and the Bulldogs playing at 3M Arena at Mariucci on Oct. 7.

• On Oct. 27, Minnesota will face North Dakota in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

• The Gophers will close the regular season March 1 and 2 against Arizona State at Mariucci.

Randy Johnson

D-III baseball honors

Second baseman Mike Brookshaw of Augsburg, third baseman Joey Fredrickson of Bethel and utility player Jake Mathison of St. Olaf were named to D3baseball.com's All-Midwest Region first team. The latter two also made ABCA/Rawlings' All-Midwest Region first team. … Bethany Lutheran outfielder Ross Beumer was named the region's Rookie of the Year and Ryan Kragh, his coach, the Coach of the Year.