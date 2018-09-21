The Gophers women's soccer team, playing an away match for the first time in more than a month, tied Michigan State 0-0 on Thursday night in East Lansing, Mich.

Minnesota had won four of the past six matches against the Spartans, including a 7-1 rout at home last season. But this night the teams played 110 minutes, including two 10-minute overtimes without a goal.

Maddie Nielsen of the Gophers had two saves in regulation as did MSU goalkeeper Reilley Ott. The Gophers are 5-4-1, 1-1-1 Big Ten, the Spartans 5-2-3, 0-1-2.

Early look at U women

First-year coach Lindsay Whalen's Gophers women's basketball team will hold a Maroon and Gold Showcase at 1 p.m. Oct. 20 at Williams Arena.

The Gophers will play against the male scout team whom they regularly practice against in a gamelike setting. Several of Whalen's former Lynx teammates will coach the scout team.

Whalen and her players will be available for autographs afterward. The showcase is free and open to the public.

Etc.

•The Gophers wrestling program will hold its annual coaches' clinic on Oct. 26 at Maturi Pavilion. It's open to coaches, fans and wrestlers of all ages. And the following day, at 10 a.m., the team will hold an open practice at the same venue.

•Minot State junior kicker/punter JoseLuis Moreno was named the D2football.com special teams player of the week. He made a 58-yard field goal and had an 88-yard punt in the Beavers' win over Mary.

•Three of four Gophers women's tennis teams won in doubles on the first day of the Gophers Invitational.