The sixth-ranked Gophers had three players record double-digit kills in a 25-23, 25-20, 26-24 volleyball victory over Ohio State on Sunday in Columbus, Ohio.

Adanna Rollins recorded a double-double with 11 kills and 12 digs, along with three blocks. Airi Miyabe had 11 kills and hit .450. Alexis Hart posted 10 kills, did not commit an error in 23 attempts, and hit .435.

On defense, Stephanie Samedy and Regan Pittman each had six blocks, while Taylor Morgan added five. Bayley McMenimen had 13 digs as well as 20 assists. Tamara Dolonga added 12.

The Gophers improved to 19-3, 13-1 in the Big Ten. Ohio State is 13-13 and 6-8.

“We know we won in three, but it was close,” coach Hugh McCutcheon said. “Ohio State is playing really well right now, and they are a good team. It was a battle and I was just impressed with our athletes’ ability to make some plays down the stretch.”

• Dylan Heap teamed with Kaleb Dobbs to clinch the doubles point, then beat Northwestern’s A.J. Doshi in a third-set singles tiebreaker to win the Maroon and Gold draw championship at the Gopher Invitational.

