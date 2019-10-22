According to the media’s preseason impression, the Gophers women’s basketball team should improve a bit over last season.

The Gophers — who finished 21-11 overall and in a tie for sixth at 9-9 in conference play — were picked to finish fifth by the media in preseason rankings.

Gophers forward Destiny Pitts was selected by both the coaches and the media for the preseason all-conference team.

Pitts was second on the Gophers and sixth in the conference with a 16.3 scoring average last season and was second in the conference in free throw percentage (.838), third in three-pointers made per game (2.5) and sixth in three-point accuracy (.352).

The coaches did not put the Gophers in their top five. Maryland was No. 1 among the coaches, followed by Michigan State, Indiana, Michigan and Purdue. Both the media and the coaches picked Maryland guard Kaila Charles as player of the year.

KENT YOUNGBLOOD

U golfers drop to 13th

The Gophers men’s golf team had two individuals in the top 25, but dropped in the team standings after Monday’s second round of the Tavistock Collegiate Invitational in Windermere, Fla.

The Gophers, fifth after Sunday’s opening round, shot a team score of 12-over-par 300 and dropped to 13th in the 15-team field at Isleworth Golf & Country Club. Angus Flanagan is the Gophers’ top scorer, tied for 17th at 1-under 143, but his round of 1-over 73 ended a streak of nine consecutive rounds under par. Teammate Connor Glynn shot 74 and is tied for 14th at 145.

Central Florida holds a commanding lead at 21 under par entering Tuesday’s final round. No. 6 Texas Tech and Vanderbilt are tied for second at 4 under. Cal’s Finigan Tilly is the leader at 7 under, a shot ahead of three golfers.