Gophers men's hockey goalie Mat Robson was named the Big Ten's second star of the week on Tuesday after the sophomore made a combined 59 saves in the Gophers' 2-1 victory and 1-1 tie with Ohio State over the weekend. Last week, he was the Big Ten's third star after his performance in a sweep of Wisconsin.

The Gophers are 6-1-1 in their past eight games, and Robson is a big reason why. He has started seven consecutive games and is 5-1-1 in that span, with one shutout and four games allowing one goal. On the season, the Mississauga, Ontario, native is 7-2-1 with a 1.53 GAA and .945 save percentage.

RAndy Johnson

Coach denied hearing

Ousted volleyball coach Franz Boelter has been denied an open hearing before the Faribault Bethlehem Academy board of directors, which fired him on Feb. 9 amid complaints about his treatment of players.

Boelter, 66, had requested a meeting before the school's board of directors Wednesday after he was terminated for what he called "emotional mistreatment of athletes'' and for failing to treat "all students with dignity and respect.''

A group of supporters of Boelter said this week that the request was denied and that a rally will be held Wednesday night in Faribault.

Boelter won seven state titles in 26 years as Faribault Bethlehem Academy's volleyball coach and is the ninth-winningest boys' basketball coach in state history. He retired as Faribault BA's basketball coach in 2014.

The school's president, Chuck Briscoe, said last week that he had heard an outpouring on both sides of Boelter's ouster. Briscoe told the Star Tribune that board members believed the firing "was the right thing to do. We have to do what's right for kids in 2018.''

Boelter countered: "That's what I've tried to do my whole career, do what's right for kids.''

Boelter still serves as the private school's director of advancement, working with donors, but plans to retire from that position in June.

STAFF REPORT

Etc.

• St. Thomas, which has won or shared the MIAC baseball title in 14 of the past 15 seasons, was picked to finish first again in the preseason coaches' poll. The Tommies return three All-Region starting pitchers: Henry DeCaster, Ryan Zimmerman and Drew Molin. St. John's was picked to finish second.

• The Gophers women's indoor track and field team returned to No. 10, up one spot, in the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association national team computer rankings. Minnesota leads the nation in three event squad rankings — weight throw, shot put and pentathlon — which calculate the best foursome in the country by event.