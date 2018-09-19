The No. 3 Gophers women’s hockey team and Wisconsin tied for the top spot in the 2018-19 WCHA preseason coaches’ poll.

Gophers freshman Taylor Heise of Red Wing High School was named the league’s preseason Rookie of the Year. Two Gophers forwards, senior Kelly Pannek and junior Sarah Potomak, were picked for the preseason All-WCHA team.

UMD goalie Maddie Rooney, of Andover, was named the preseason Player of the Year.

• The Gophers are 12th after two rounds of the Annika Intercollegiate women’s golf tournament at Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo with a total of 597. Sophomore Grace Kellar is tied for 29th at 1-over 145.

• Forty pro hockey hopefuls from across the country will play in USA Hockey’s 2018 All-American Prospects Game at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center.

• Jim Lehman of Windsong Farm holds a one-shot lead over Mark Knutson of Hazeltine National after two rounds of the MGA Senior Amateur Championship at Bemidji Town and Country Club. Lehman, a three-time former champion in this tournament, shot a 1-over 73 for a 143 total.

• Leigh Klasse of Cumberland, Wis., was the only area golfer who qualified for the U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur in sectional qualifying at Brent Creek Golf Club in Eden Prairie. She shot a 4-over 74 to finish third.