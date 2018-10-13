As expected, university regents approved a three-year contract extension for Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle on Friday.

The Star Tribune reported Thursday that approval for the extension passed the regents committee process on a 9-2 vote.

No raise was involved, but Coyle is now under contract until June 2024.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how the department will continue to grow and succeed in the years to come under his guidance,” University President Eric Kaler said.

• The Gophers soccer team plays Wisconsin at 4 p.m. Saturday at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium. The Badgers have won the past five meeting and lead the all-time series 17-13-1.

• The sixth-ranked Gophers men’s hockey team plays the under-18 U.S. national team at 1 p.m. Saturday in an exhibition game at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich.

• The No. 21 Gophers women’s cross-country team will participatge in one of two races at the Wisconsin Pre-Nationals on Saturday in Madison. Minnesota will be in the Cardinal race at 10 a.m. with No. 1 Colorado, No. 4 Oregon and three other Big Ten teams.

• The Gophers swimming and diving teams both lost at Wisconsin in their Big Ten opener. The men’s team fell 170-130, the women 157-143.

• Two Gophers women’s tennis players won their opening matches at the ITA Central Regional in Iowa City. Annemarie Emme won 6-4, 6-1 over Raillane Kamden of Southern Illinois, and River Hart defeated Teona Velkovska of Southeast Missouri 7-6 (5), 5-7, 13-11.

News Services