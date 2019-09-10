The American Association playoff game between the St. Paul Saints and the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks was postponed Monday because of rain.

The decisive fifth game of the North Division series was rescheduled for 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at CHS Field.

The RedHawks won Games 1 and 2 in Fargo, while the Saints won Saturday and Sunday at CHS Field.

Gophers golfers 10th

The Gophers men’s golf team placed 10 at the 13-team Gopher Invitational at Windsong Farm Golf Club, shooting 25-over-par for 54 holes. Gophers junior Angus Flanagan placed 22nd at 4-over-par 217 after a closing 74.

• Weather delays halted play at the women’s Minnesota Invitational at Prestwick GC. The second round will be completed Tuesday and the final round canceled, shortening the event to 36 holes because of teams’ travel constraints.

• Minnesota United striker Mason Toye scored in the 44th minute of the U.S. Under-23 team’s 2-0 victory over Japan on Monday near San Diego. He and Loons teammate Hassani Dotson played the first half.

