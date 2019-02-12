Brent Sass, a native of Excelsior, and his team of 14 sled dogs won the Yukon Quest on Monday, four years after he last won the grueling race.

Sass and his team crossed the finish line in Fairbanks, Alaska, at midday, with second-place Hans Gatt of Yukon still 12 miles out.

“It’s a dream come true,” Sass said.

Sass, who lives in Eureka, Alaska, won the Yukon Quest in 2015. That same year, he was disqualified from the Iditarod for using an iPod Touch. He said it was for music, but organizer said it could have been used to gain an advantage by connecting wirelessly.

All Loons games on TV

Six of Minnesota United’s 34 games this coming season will be televised nationally and Fox Sports North will carry the other 28, including the March 2 opener in Vancouver. ESPN2 will carry the April 13 home opener, which is the debut of new Allianz Field in St. Paul.

Other home matches to be televised nationally are April 28 against D.C. United (FS1), June 29 against new franchise Cincinnati FC (ESPN) and Aug. 4 against Portland (ESPN). Road games Aug. 22 at Sporting Kansas City and Sept. 22 at Portland also will be on ESPN.

The broadcast team of play-by-play man Callum Williams, analyst Kyndra de St. Aubin and sideline reporter Jamie Watson is back for another season for FSN.

JERRY ZGODA

Etc.

• St. Cloud State (21-4-3) retained the top spot in the United States College Hockey Online men’s poll, while Big Ten leader Ohio State (19-5-4) moved into No. 2. Massachusetts, Minnesota Duluth and Minnesota State Mankato rounded out the top five. … The Gophers (25-4-1) remained No. 1 in the USCHO.com women’s poll after a weekend off.

• Gophers first baseman Hope Brandner was named Big Ten softball player of the week. The transfer from Oregon State hit .556 with three doubles and two home runs and finished with seven RBI in her first three games with the team over the weekend in Orlando.