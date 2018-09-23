Right wing Jack Perbix of Elk River High School committed to the Gophers hockey team on Twitter on Saturday.

As a junior, he had 21 goals and 47 assists last season for the Elks. He also played 17 games and had four points for the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL. Perbix, a fourth-round pick of the Anaheim Ducks in the NHL draft last June, had originally committed to Notre Dame, in January 2016. He is 6-1, 174 pounds.

Gagliardi honored

St. John's University honored former head football coach John Gagliardi on Saturday in Sexton Arena after its homecoming win over Carleton.

"Honoring John's Legacy" was an event hosted by former Johnnies football players who have established the John Gagliardi Football Legacy Fund, with proceeds designated to this fund. Gagliardi also was inducted the new St. John's J-Club Hall of Honor as a charter member.

Gagliardi retired in 2012 following his record 64th season as a collegiate head football coach and 60th season as head coach of the Johnnies.

He ended his storied career as college football's all-time wins leader with a 489-138-11 (.775) record and a 465-132-10 (.774) record at St. John's.

Gagliardi coached four national championship teams (1963, 1965, 1976 and 2003) and made the 2000 national title game.

U golfer contends

Gophers sophomore Angus Flanagan, of Working, England, shot a 2-under 68 to move into a four-way tie for eighth place at 134 in the Maui Jim Intercollegiate at Mirabel Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. He started his round with an eagle, holing out from 150 yards. But he was the only Minnesota player to break par, so the team fell from a tie for fifth to 13th place in the tournament at 2 under.

Arizona State and first-round leader LSU are tied atop the team standings at 23 under par.

Etc.

• Maria Eastman finished second — eight-tenths of a second behind teammate Libby Halbmaier running attached — to lead the Gophers women's cross-country team to the team title in the St. Olaf Invitational. Halbmaier won the 6K race in 22:50.1. Minnesota's winning team total was 24. Carleton was next in the 12-team meet with 42.

• The Gophers women's tennis team went 7-2 in singles and 4-4 in doubles on the third day of the Gopher Invitational. Annemarie Emme was 3-0 in singles for Minnesota and 2-0 in doubles with partner River Hart. "Annemarie has played amazing in doubles and no matter what partner we pair her with she still has yet to lose a match in this tournament, which [I] think speaks volumes of her play" Gophers coach Catrina Thompson said.

• Junior Stefan Milicevic of the Gophers and Kate Fahey of Michigan lost to Sven Lah of Baylor and Michaela Bayerlova of Washington State 8-4 in the semifinals of mixed doubles in the Oracle IRA Masters Tournament in Malibu, Calif.

• Incoming Gophers freshman heavyweight Gable Steveson won his first two matches in the Junior World Championships in Trnava, Slovakia, on a 7-4 decision and a 13-2 technical fall but was pinned by Khasanboy Rakhimov of Uzbekistan at 1:42 of the quarterfinals. Minnesota's first official practice will be Oct. 10.