One of the state’s most successful high school coaches is stepping down.

Edina girls’ tennis coach Steve Paulsen will retire at the conclusion of his 28th season later this fall. He owns a career record of 601-17.

Paulsen has guided the Hornets to 22 state championships, including 19 consecutive that was halted by Mahtomedi in 2016. The Hornets bounced back to win back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018, giving them 21 in a 22-year span.

Edina is ranked No. 1 in Class 2A by the coaches association.

Ron Haggstrom

Past TC champs returning

Kenyans Elisha Barno and Dominic Ondoro, who have combined for the past four victories in the Twin Cities Marathon, will be back for Sunday’s 38th running of the race, event officials said Monday.

Barno is the defending champion and Ondoro has the course record.

Defending women’s champion Sinke Biyadgilgn of Kenya will not run Sunday.

Winners in the women’s and men’s division both will receive $5,000.

USA Track and Field championships are at stake in the TC 10 Mile race Sunday. Winners will earn $12,500 each.

The 10-mile race starts at 6:54 a.m. and the marathon, with more than 8,700 runners, at 7:55 a.m. Both races start at U.S. Bank Stadium and end at the State Capitol.

• Former Gophers and Minneapolis South runner Hassan Mead finished 11th in the men’s 5,000 at the World Track and Field championships in Doha, Qatar, in 13 minutes, 27.05 seconds. Ethiopia’s Muktar Edris repeated as world champion in 12:58.85. The other American finalist, Paul Chelimo, was seventh in 13:04.60.

Bethel wins MIAC golf

Bethel shot a tournament-best team score of 308 on Monday and won its first MIAC women’s golf championship. The Royals’ two-stroke victory over Carleton at Pebble Creek Golf Club also earned them an automatic berth in the NCAA Division III championship.

Carleton senior Alyssa Akiyama earned medalist honors for the second time, setting the MIAC 54-hole championship record with a 4-over-par 220 (73-73-74). The Knights took third, followed by St. Thomas.

Bethel’s Nicole Miller, one of three Royals in the top 10, placed second overall with a three-round score of 229, two strokes better than St. Thomas’ Cayla Kim. Akiyama and Miller were the only golfers to shoot in the 70s in all three rounds. St. Catherine’s Sydney Brown was fourth at 232.

Staff and wire reports