Dale Jones of Mendakota C.C. posted an opening round 3-under 69 for the lead Monday in the Minnesota Senior PGA Professional Championship at Minnewaska Golf Club in Glenwood.

Jones leads by one shot over three-time champion Bill Israelson of Vintage G.C. Another three-time champion, Don Berry of Edinburgh USA, is at 1-under 71, tied with Mike Barge of Hazeltine National.

“I played really well,” said Jones. “The course is in great shape which allowed me to score well. I was pretty steady all day.”

Jones, who had his breakthrough moment last year winning the Senior Match Play Championship, went 4 under on the par-4s to highlight his round.

Aldrich leads by two at Women’s Senior Amateur

Building momentum since her first state victory at the Minnesota Golf Association Women’s Senior Amateur Match Play Championship in late June, Betsy Aldrich posted a round of even-par 72 to take the lead at the MGA Women’s Senior Amateur Championship at Alexandria Golf Club.

Aldrich carded a pair of birdies against two bogeys and will take a two-stroke advantage over defending champion Leigh Klasse into Tuesday’s final round.

“Today was really stress-free. I only had two bad drives so I hit the ball pretty well and my irons were good,” Aldrich said. “Once I got on the green I either one-putted or two-putted.”

Aldrich’s familiarity with the Alexandria course paid off for her Monday. Since 2000, Aldrich has claimed two victories and seven top-5 finishes at the event.

NEWS SERVICES