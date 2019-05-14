Former Illinois All-America golfer Charlie Danielson won medalist honors, leading four golfers who advanced to U.S. Open sectional qualifying from a local qualifying tournament Monday at Chaska Town Course.

Danielson, of Osceola, Wis., carded a 6-under-par 66, two strokes better than former Gophers golfer Robert Bell. Henry May of Edina and Minnetonka’s Alex Kline grabbed the final two spots by shooting 69s. The U.S. Open will be June 13-16 at Pebble Beach.

• Ben Frazzini of Windsong Farm shot 69 for medalist honors in qualifying in Faribault, Minn., for the MGA Players’ Championship. Joe Fewer, Mike Fiedler and Jack Buan also qualified … Nick Jarrett (69) advanced out of qualifying at Pine Island.

Linebacker switches

Three-star inside linebacker Juwan Mitchell, who initially announced his commitment to the Gophers in March, said on Twitter that he has decided to attend Texas.

Mitchell, out of Butler Community College, was a 2020 recruit for the Gophers but will be in Texas’ 2019 class.

MEGAN RYAN

Four former Gophers on U.S. volleyball team

Former Gophers volleyball players Tori Dixon, Lauren Gibbemeyer, Hannah Tapp and Sarah Wilhite Parsons (Eden Prairie) were named to USA Volleyball’s 25-player roster for the FIVB Nations League tournament June 4 to July 7. The event begins with 15 pool-play matches, with the top five teams joining host nation China for the final round July 3-7.

RACHEL BLOUNT

Dillard to Sparks

The Los Angeles Sparks claimed guard Cierra Dillard off waivers, two days after the former Buffalo standout was waived by the Lynx, who selected her 20th in this year’s WNBA draft, the team’s third second-round pick.

News services