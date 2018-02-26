Freshman Kerigan Dowhy’s first career shutout led Bemidji State to a 3-0 victory Sunday over Minnesota Duluth and the Beavers’ first berth in the women’s WCHA Final Faceoff.

Emily Bergland scored the game-winning goal at 10:51 of the first period. Haley Mack and Bailey Wright each scored in the third period. The Beavers (16-18-3) will open the playoffs Saturday against No. 1 Wisconsin at Ridder Arena.

Rally boosts U softball

MaKenna Partain stole the Gophers’ first run, the hit a bases-clearing double in a four-run eighth inning of a 5-1 softball victory over Duke in the Citrus Classic in Orlando.

The Gophers (10-4) went ahead in the third when Partain scored on the front end of a double steal. Two bunt singles helped load the bases in the eighth for Partain, who lined a three-run double to right.

Etc.

• Felix Corwin and Matic Spec won at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively, and teamed for a victory at No. 1 doubles in the Gophers’ 6-1 tennis victory over Pennsylvania in Minneapolis.

News services