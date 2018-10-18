The  Minnesota office of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) said SBA-backed loans to Minnesota small businesses through participating banks and other lenders  declined in fiscal 2018 ended in September.

The SBA guaranteed 1,774 loans, including real estate mortgages, valued at $609 million, compared with 2056 loans valued at $681.2 million in fiscal 2017.

The Minnesota SBA office indicated that lenders relied less on the SBA guarantee program, which requires more due diligence, as more small-business customers qualified for conventional financing as their businesses prospered in a good economy in 2017-18.

The top lenders in Minnesota by number of loans were:

LENDERS

 LOANS

Wells Fargo Bank

130

U.S. Bank

130

Minnesota Business Finance Corp*

92

Sunrise Banks

61

Twin Cities-Metro Certified Development

59

BankVista

59

KleinBank

56

21st Century Bank

54

Choice Financial Group

48

SPEDCO

45

Nationally, the SBA in fiscal 2018 said it guaranteed $30 billion-plus through more than 72,000 approved loans “to small businesses that otherwise would not have had access to capital.”


 

