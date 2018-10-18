The Minnesota office of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) said SBA-backed loans to Minnesota small businesses through participating banks and other lenders declined in fiscal 2018 ended in September.
The SBA guaranteed 1,774 loans, including real estate mortgages, valued at $609 million, compared with 2056 loans valued at $681.2 million in fiscal 2017.
The Minnesota SBA office indicated that lenders relied less on the SBA guarantee program, which requires more due diligence, as more small-business customers qualified for conventional financing as their businesses prospered in a good economy in 2017-18.
The top lenders in Minnesota by number of loans were:
|
LENDERS
|
LOANS
|
Wells Fargo Bank
|
130
|
U.S. Bank
|
130
|
Minnesota Business Finance Corp*
|
92
|
Sunrise Banks
|
61
|
Twin Cities-Metro Certified Development
|
59
|
BankVista
|
59
|
KleinBank
|
56
|
21st Century Bank
|
54
|
Choice Financial Group
|
48
|
SPEDCO
|
45
Nationally, the SBA in fiscal 2018 said it guaranteed $30 billion-plus through more than 72,000 approved loans “to small businesses that otherwise would not have had access to capital.”
