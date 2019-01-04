In 2018, Minnesotans had plenty of winter and summer, with almost no room for spring or fall.

We were hammered by major snowstorms through mid-spring, with April finishing as both the snowiest and fourth coldest on record in the Twin Cities.

Many lakes still had ice cover on May 1, but a run of six straight days at or above 90 degrees, including a rare 100 degrees reading on Memorial Day, helped May end as the second warmest on record. It remained warmer than average through September, with yet another reversal leading to generally cold conditions and an early return to winter in October and November.

Precipitation was near or below average May through August, but heavy rains in September and October propelled 2018 to a total of 33.57 inches, 2.96 inches above normal.

