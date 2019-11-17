Anyone who knows Sierra will immediately say she is incredibly sweet. Sierra, 16, is kind, helpful, polite, fun, outgoing and loves basketball, swimming, music and animals. She enjoys singing in choir and caring for the animals at her current foster home.

She also loves being outdoors, gardening and enjoys the country lifestyle. She likes being active and trying new things, but routine and consistency are good, too.

Sierra loves school, and enjoys staying organized, being social with her many friends and experiencing team dynamics. She's participated in basketball, track, choir and bowling. Sierra is active, ambitious and optimistic about the future.

Sierra would enjoy a family with an active, fun lifestyle who will keep her busy with the day-to-day rhythm of their home and the opportunity to try new things. A family for Sierra would build on the progress she has made in her current foster home by providing patient and thoughtful guidance. She thrives when expectations and boundaries are clearly explained to her.

Sierra has three brothers to whom she is devoted; she loves her role as their only sister. A must for any family is a commitment to keeping these sibling connections strong. One- or two-parent families will be considered, and a strong female lead is preferred. Sierra has lived in both small-town and rural environments, and could thrive in similar settings. Sierra is open to all areas of Minnesota and would like a home with multiple pets.

Following adoption, Sierra would also need to maintain contact with her younger brother and a biological aunt.

If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please e-mail info@mnadopt.org or call 612-861-7115.