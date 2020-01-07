1. Jalen Suggs, Minnehaha Academy, sr., PG: The state’s most complete player can score any time he chooses. College: Gonzaga.

2. Dawson Garcia, Prior Lake, sr., PF: At 6-11, a matchup nightmare who can score inside and outside. College: Marquette.

3. Chet Holmgren, Minnehaha Academy, jr., PF: A 7-footer whose shot-blocking acumen frustrates opponents. The No. 4-ranked recruit in the Class of 2021. College: Undecided, but has many high Division I offers.

4. Dain Dainja, Park Center, sr., P: A talented 6-9 post with the strength to dominate down low and the agility of a guard. College: Baylor.

5. Kerwin Walton, Hopkins, sr., SG: The 6-4 guard can stretch the defense with his long-range shooting. College: Among his 20-plus offers are ones from Arizona, North Carolina, Iowa State, Kansas and Minnesota.

6. Gabe Madsen, Rochester Mayo, sr., SG: The Gophers thought they had a shot at the 6-5 sharpshooter, but they didn’t extend an offer to his twin brother Mason and that cost them. College: Cincinnati.

7. Tre Holloman, Cretin-Derham Hall, soph., PG: Smooth and savvy floor general with a knack for getting to the basket. Has offers from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Nebraska, Iowa State, Marquette, Baylor, Texas.

8. Ben Carlson, East Ridge, sr., PF: Relentless rebounder also has a soft shooting touch inside. College: Wisconsin.

9. Steven Crowl, Eastview, sr., C: True center with an array of efficient offensive moves is nearly impossible to stop. College: Wisconsin.

10. Prince Aligbe, Minnehaha Academy, soph., PF: At 6-7 with a muscular frame, a force on the boards and a developing offensive presence. College: Undecided. Has 19 Divison I offers, including Minnesota, Arkansas, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Maryland, Florida.

Four others with Division I futures

Drake Dobbs, Eden Prairie, sr., 6-0, PG. College: Liberty

Camden Heide, Wayzata, soph., 6-5, SF. Offers: Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Purdue

J’Vonne Hadley, Cretin-Derham Hall, sr., 6-6, SF. Offers: Colorado State, South Dakota, UNC-Greensboro

Jacob Hutson, Edina, sr., 6-10, C. College: Loyola of Chicago

JIM PAULSEN