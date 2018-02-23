THE MINNESOTANS
CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING
Jessie Diggins (Afton)
Results: Won a gold medal, along with Kikkan Randall, in the team sprint. Finished fifth in 4x5km relay, fifth in 10km freestyle, sixth in classic sprint and fifth in 7.5km skiathlon.
Up next: 30km mass start classic, 12:15 a.m. Sunday
Rosie Frankowski (Minneapolis)
Up next: 30km classic mass start, 12:15 a.m. Sunday.
ALPINE SKIING
Lindsey Vonn (Burnsville)
Results: Won a bronze medal in the downhill; sixth in the super-G and did not finish women's combined.
BIATHLON
Leif Nordgren (Marine on St. Croix)
Results: 66th in 20km individual, 50th in 12.5km pursuit and 58th in 10km sprint.
Up next: 4x7.5km relay, 5:15 a.m. today.
MEN'S CURLING
John Shuster (Chisholm), Tyler George (Duluth), John Landsteiner (Duluth), Joe Polo (Duluth)
Result: Defeated Canada 5-3 Friday in the semifinals.
Up next: vs. Sweden, 12:35 a.m. Saturday, for the gold medal.
WOMEN'S CURLING
Tabitha Peterson (St. Paul), Aileen Geving (Duluth), Cory Christensen (Duluth)
Result: Finished 4-5 in round-robin play. Did not advance to medal round.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
Hannah Brandt (Vadnais Heights/Gophers), Gigi Marvin (Warroad/Gophers), Dani Cameranesi (Plymouth/Gophers), Lee Stecklein (Roseville/Gophers), Maddie Rooney (Andover/Minnesota Duluth), Amanda Kessel (Gophers), Kelly Pannek (Plymouth/Gophers), Sidney Morin (Minnetonka/Minnesota Duluth)
Result: Defeated Canada 3-2 in a shootout Wednesday in gold medal game.
MEN'S HOCKEY
Jordan Greenway (Wild prospect), Ryan Stoa (Bloomington/Gophers), Will Borgen (Moorhead/St. Cloud State), Garrett Roe (St. Cloud State)
Result: Eliminated by the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.