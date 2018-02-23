THE MINNESOTANS

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

Jessie Diggins (Afton)

Results: Won a gold medal, along with Kikkan Randall, in the team sprint. Finished fifth in 4x5km relay, fifth in 10km freestyle, sixth in classic sprint and fifth in 7.5km skiathlon.

Up next: 30km mass start classic, 12:15 a.m. Sunday

Rosie Frankowski (Minneapolis)

Up next: 30km classic mass start, 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

ALPINE SKIING

Lindsey Vonn (Burnsville)

Results: Won a bronze medal in the downhill; sixth in the super-G and did not finish women's combined.

BIATHLON

Leif Nordgren (Marine on St. Croix)

Results: 66th in 20km individual, 50th in 12.5km pursuit and 58th in 10km sprint.

Up next: 4x7.5km relay, 5:15 a.m. today.

MEN'S CURLING

John Shuster (Chisholm), Tyler George (Duluth), John Landsteiner (Duluth), Joe Polo (Duluth)

Result: Defeated Canada 5-3 Friday in the semifinals.

Up next: vs. Sweden, 12:35 a.m. Saturday, for the gold medal.

WOMEN'S CURLING

Tabitha Peterson (St. Paul), Aileen Geving (Duluth), Cory Christensen (Duluth)

Result: Finished 4-5 in round-robin play. Did not advance to medal round.

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

Hannah Brandt (Vadnais Heights/Gophers), Gigi Marvin (Warroad/Gophers), Dani Cameranesi (Plymouth/Gophers), Lee Stecklein (Roseville/Gophers), Maddie Rooney (Andover/Minnesota Duluth), Amanda Kessel (Gophers), Kelly Pannek (Plymouth/Gophers), Sidney Morin (Minnetonka/Minnesota Duluth)

Result: Defeated Canada 3-2 in a shootout Wednesday in gold medal game.

MEN'S HOCKEY

Jordan Greenway (Wild prospect), Ryan Stoa (Bloomington/Gophers), Will Borgen (Moorhead/St. Cloud State), Garrett Roe (St. Cloud State)

Result: Eliminated by the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals.