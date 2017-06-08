The largest invasive carp recorded in Minnesota was caught in a private gravel pit near Redwood Falls, alarming natural resource officials because of it’s size and location.

The bighead carp, which was 47 1/2 inches long and weighed 61.7 pounds, likely entered the gravel pit, which is in the Minnesota River flood plain, during a period of high water, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Flood plain lakes sometimes become connected to the river, allowing fish to escape the high water velocities in the main river and look for new food sources.

“This bighead carp was captured about 80 miles upstream from the only other bighead carp captured in the Minnesota River,” said Nick Frohnauer, DNR invasive fish coordinator.

Invasive carp have moved upstream since escaping into the Mississippi River in the 1970s. They compete with native species and pose a threat to rivers and lakes. Invasive carp have been caught in the Mississippi near the Twin Cities, the St. Croix River and the Minnesota River but no breeding populations have been found, DNR officials said.

Anglers who catch an invasive carp must immediately report it to the DNR by calling 651-587-2781 or e-mailing invasivecarp.dnr@state.mn.us. They should take a photo of the fish and take it to the nearest fisheries office or make arrangements for it to be picked up by a DNR officials.

“The gravel pit where the carp was captured provides a unique opportunity to determine if the fish was an isolated capture or part of a group,” Frohnauer said. “The pit is off the main channel, so fish are confined to a smaller area rather than having many miles of river.”

The DNR invasive carp field crew is working with the local fisheries office and the landowner to conduct follow-up sampling. The crew will also may sample areas near the location, including flood plain lakes and the main river.