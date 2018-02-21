Minnesota 2017 hunter, angler and trapper licenses expire Feb. 28.

Licenses for 2018 can be purchased wherever hunting and fishing licenses are sold. Licenses also can be purchased online at mndnr.gov/buyalicense and by telephone at 888-665-4236.

All 2018 fishing licenses are effective March 1.

The 2018 resident individual angling license will increase $3 over 2017. Deer hunting licenses, sports licenses and lifetime licenses also will cost more.

License buyers who purchase online via a smartphone won’t receive a paper license. They will receive a text message or e-mail that serves as proof of a valid license to conservation officers.

Copies of the text or email also can be printed, and will be valid. Updates to DNR customer records also can be made at mndnr.gov/buyalicense.

Fly fishing, anyone?

Want to learn to fly fish with your daughter, son or other young person?

Youth-adult pairs can learn the basics of fly fishing from instructors from Friday evening, April 27, to Sunday afternoon, April 29, near Lanesboro in southeast Minnesota.

“Youth and adults in these classes are both beginners so they can learn to fly fish together,” said Deb Groebner of the DNR. “When they finish the weekend, they’ll be ready to take on more fishing adventures for a variety of species.”

Youth must be 11 to 17 years old, and each angler must have fewer than five hours of fly-fishing experience.

The fee is $130 for the two anglers and includes meals, lodging, guiding services, equipment and additional materials. (Some scholarships might be available.) Limit is 20 youth-adult pairs.

Apply online at surveymonkey.com/r/DNRflyfish2018. For more information, contact Groebner at 507-359-6049 or deborah.groebner@state.mn.us.