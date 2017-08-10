Move over cats, there's a new festival in town, this one dedicated to the awesomeness of bats.

The first Minnesota Bat Festival happens Saturday at the Minnesota Valley Wildlife Refuge in Bloomington with a mission to save bats from extinction.

Sponsored by the Organization for Bat Conservation, the festival will celebrate the important role of bats in the ecosystem as insect eaters (sorry, mosquitoes), and dispel myths that the flying mammals are blood-sucking rodents (they're mammals) to be feared.

Festival organizers say that kind of misinformation generates needless fears that threaten their survival.

At the free festival, children and adults can learn about bats through presentations, activities, games and interactive exhibits before the grand finale when hundreds of bats will emerge at sunset.

What kind of person attends a bat festival? Enthusiastic ones.

Batman costumes are encouraged.

In case you still need a reason to go, here's a video of a bat eating a banana.

If you can't make this weekend's festival, don't worry. There will be another chance to show your bat love during National Bat Appreciation Day in April.

If you go

What: Minnesota Bat Festival

When: Aug. 19, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (watch bats emerge from 8 to 10 p.m.)

Where: Minnesota Valley Wildlife Refuge, 3815 American Blvd. E., Bloomington

Cost: Free. More info here.