“National Anthem” – a musical anthology dramedy with Minnesota connections – is coming to AMC.

Golden Valley native Scott Z. Burns will write, and former Edina mainstay Craig Finn will contribute music, according to Variety.

The series is about a struggling middle-class Midwestern family that bursts into song.

Also attached to the series are Grammy- and Oscar-winning music producer T Bone Burnett, known for “O Brother, Where Art Thou,” and executive producer Mark Johnson, an Oscar and Emmy winner known for “Rain Man” and “Breaking Bad.”

Burns wrote “The Bourne Ultimatum,” “Contagion” and “The Report,” among others, and produced the Oscar-winning documentary “An Inconvenient Truth.”

A longtime Minnesota favorite, Finn has distinguished himself as the frontman of the Brooklyn-based the Hold Steady and as a solo artist.