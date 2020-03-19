Republicans who control the Minnesota Senate pushed back Thursday against some of Gov. Tim Walz’s recent executive orders aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus, among them his decision to change unemployment rules without the Legislature’s approval.
“While we understand the necessity of Governor Walz to lead in this time of crisis, that leadership should not be unilateral and unchecked,” Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said in a statement. “For example, the Governor’s action to unilaterally change Minnesota statutes regarding unemployment insurance does not appear to pass constitutional standards.”
Gazelka’s statement came amid growing signs of GOP discontent with Walz’s previous executive orders temporarily closing bars, restaurants and other businesses. It also comes as the administration mulls additional safety measures, including a requirement that Minnesotans shelter-in-place.
Several lawmakers, all Republicans, have expressed concerns about the impact of Walz’s orders on small businesses in their towns, which so far have been little touched by COVID-19, the illness brought on by the new virus.
“The governor’s order puts these small businesses in an impossible position,” state Sen. Scott Newman, R-Hutchinson, said in a statement addressing the closings in the hospitality industry. “These small businesses, and their many hourly wage earners, will undoubtedly suffer because of this order. I urge the governor to reconsider the financial impact of his order on small business owners that concurrently has the potential to make them criminals for simply trying to earn a living.”
Newman is one of at least eight Senate Republicans questioning the Democratic governor’s use of executive power and the impact it will have on the rural economy. Rep. Mary Franson, R-Alexandria, weighed in on Twitter, tweeting “where is the statutory authority?” after Walz’s order shuttering most public eateries.
“The Walmarts and Targets of the world get to stay open,” she later tweeted. “Small business, the backbone of the economy is shut down.”
While none of the Minnesota lawmakers have publicly questioned the severity of the outbreak, the criticism follows partisan sniping in Washington about President Donald Trump’s initial declarations minimizing the virus threat — a skepticism he has abandoned in recent days. Some national polls also show that Republicans, as a whole, are less concerned about the threat of the virus.
In Minnesota, where lawmakers quickly came together to unanimously approve a $200 million aid package, the debate has focused mainly on the impact Walz’s temporary closures could have on the economy. Gazelka said in an interview with WCCO Radio Tuesday that he is “concerned about what happens with our small businesses” in the wake of the crisis.
“I’ve had many people reaching out saying this is crippling us,” he said. “We don’t know if we can survive if this happens for any length of time.”
But the East Gull Lake Republican stopped short of criticizing Walz directly, saying he doesn’t want to “second guess” the governor. He said while there’s “no perfect answer here,” legislative leaders and Walz continue to work together to address the crisis.
“The governor is trying to make the best decisions he can, not knowing the future,” he said. “Would some of my decisions be different? I can’t say because I don’t have the information he has.”
Not all Republicans have been critical of the measure. Rep. Pat Garofalo, R-Farmington, called the closures “painful — but nothing compared to what a collapse of health care system would bring.” And even many Republicans criticizing the order also applauded the swift and bipartisan nature of the coronavirus response.
Sen. Andrew Mathews, R-Princeton, said that while he appreciated the “end goal” of curbing the virus, he worries about the move “hitting the families employed at small businesses all over” his central Minnesota district.
“If this is limited to just ten days, perhaps the majority of small businesses could hang on and survive,” Mathews said. “If this drags on for weeks or months, I wonder if these actions will cause lasting damage.”
Walz’s order on bars and restaurants followed his decision to close public schools. It also extends to a range of venues that attract crowds or bring people together in close quarters, including breweries, coffee shops, gyms, spas and theaters. To mitigate the strain on employers and workers, the administration expanded unemployment benefit eligibility and deferred monthly sales tax payments due this week. Walz has defended the actions, which follow top public health officials’ guidance to limit and discourage public gatherings.
“I hear that pain of those small business owners, but the fact of the matter is, not a single health care expert in the state, not a single epidemiologist, agrees with them that we should have done in that way,” Walz said Wednesday. “There’s going to be hard decisions to make here, I would just ask them, there will be plenty of time to criticize me and run ads about that in time, but come and ask about this. Try and come to us.”
Asked about the rural-metro divide, Walz said that the potential impact of the virus’ spread is everyone’s concern: “Three cases in a county with one ICU unit is the same as what we’re seeing [in the metro] in larger numbers.”
Legislative leaders and the Walz administration are weighing further actions to curb the spread of serious infections. Options could include additional executive orders, including a requirement that Minnesotans shelter-in-place, essentially requiring people to stay in their homes.
Gazelka said Thursday the Senate plans to return from its virtual recess and resume some committee hearings so it can “pass important and timely legislation” to address the virus.
Garofalo urged colleagues Thursday to recognize the seriousness of the situation and embrace a balanced approach to addressing the pandemic.
“During this epidemic we can BOTH accept temporary limits on our personal freedoms and remain vigilant against efforts to permanently expand government power,” he tweeted. “The key word is balance. Trust leaders who communicate balance. Be skeptical of those who advocate otherwise.”