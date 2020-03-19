Republicans who control the Minnesota Senate pushed back Thursday against some of Gov. Tim Walz’s recent executive orders aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus, among them his decision to change unemployment rules without the Legislature’s approval.

“While we understand the necessity of Governor Walz to lead in this time of crisis, that leadership should not be unilateral and unchecked,” Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said in a statement. “For example, the Governor’s action to unilaterally change Minnesota statutes regarding unemployment insurance does not appear to pass constitutional standards.”

Gazelka’s statement came amid growing signs of GOP discontent with Walz’s previous ex­ec­u­tive ord­ers temporarily closing bars, res­tau­rants and oth­er busi­nes­ses. It also comes as the administration mulls additional safety measures, including a requirement that Minnesotans shelter-in-place.

Several lawmakers, all Republicans, have expressed concerns about the impact of Walz’s orders on small businesses in their towns, which so far have been little touched by COVID-19, the illness brought on by the new virus.

“The gov­er­nor’s ord­er puts these small busi­nes­ses in an im­pos­si­ble po­si­tion,” state Sen. Scott New­man, R-Hutch­in­son, said in a state­ment addressing the closings in the hospitality industry. “These small busi­nes­ses, and their many hour­ly wage earn­ers, will un­doubt­ed­ly suf­fer be­cause of this ord­er. I urge the gov­er­nor to re­con­sid­er the fi­nan­cial im­pact of his ord­er on small busi­ness own­ers that con­cur­rent­ly has the po­ten­tial to make them crimi­nals for sim­ply try­ing to earn a liv­ing.”

New­man is one of at least eight Senate Re­pub­lic­ans ques­tion­ing the Democratic gov­er­nor’s use of ex­ec­u­tive pow­er and the im­pact it will have on the rural economy. Rep. Mary Franson, R-Al­ex­an­dri­a, weighed in on Twit­ter, tweet­ing “where is the statu­tory au­thor­i­ty?” after Walz’s order shuttering most public eateries.

“The Walmarts and Tar­gets of the world get to stay open,” she later tweet­ed. “Small busi­ness, the back­bone of the ec­on­omy is shut down.”

While none of the Min­ne­so­ta lawmakers have pub­lic­ly ques­tioned the se­ver­i­ty of the out­break, the crit­i­cism fol­lows par­ti­san snip­ing in Wash­ing­ton a­bout Pres­i­dent Don­ald Trump’s in­itial dec­la­ra­tions min­i­miz­ing the vi­rus threat — a skep­ti­cism he has a­ban­doned in re­cent days. Some na­tion­al polls also show that Re­pub­lic­ans, as a whole, are less con­cerned a­bout the threat of the vi­rus.

In Min­ne­so­ta, where lawmakers quick­ly came to­gether to u­nan­i­mous­ly ap­prove a $200 mil­lion aid pack­age, the de­bate has fo­cused main­ly on the im­pact Walz’s temporary closures could have on the ec­on­omy. Gazelka said in an inter­view with WCCO Radio Tues­day that he is “con­cerned a­bout what hap­pens with our small busi­nes­ses” in the wake of the cri­sis.

“I’ve had many people reach­ing out say­ing this is crip­pling us,” he said. “We don’t know if we can sur­vive if this hap­pens for any length of time.”

But the East Gull Lake Republican stopped short of crit­i­ciz­ing Walz di­rect­ly, say­ing he doesn’t want to “se­cond guess” the gov­er­nor. He said while there’s “no per­fect an­swer here,” legis­la­tive lead­ers and Walz con­tin­ue to work to­gether to ad­dress the cri­sis.

“The gov­er­nor is try­ing to make the best de­ci­sions he can, not know­ing the fu­ture,” he said. “Would some of my de­ci­sions be dif­fer­ent? I can’t say be­cause I don’t have the in­for­ma­tion he has.”

Not all Re­pub­lic­ans have been criti­cal of the meas­ure. Rep. Pat Gar­o­fa­lo, R-Farmington, called the clo­sures “pain­ful — but noth­ing com­pared to what a col­lapse of health care sys­tem would bring.” And even many Re­pub­lic­ans crit­i­ciz­ing the ord­er also ap­plaud­ed the swift and bi­par­ti­san na­ture of the coronavirus re­sponse.

Sen. An­drew Math­ews, R-Prince­ton, said that while he ap­preci­at­ed the “end goal” of curb­ing the vi­rus, he wor­ries a­bout the move “hit­ting the fami­lies em­ployed at small busi­nes­ses all over” his cen­tral Min­ne­so­ta dis­trict.

“If this is lim­it­ed to just ten days, per­haps the ma­jor­i­ty of small busi­nes­ses could hang on and sur­vive,” Ma­thews said. “If this drags on for weeks or months, I won­der if these ac­tions will cause last­ing dam­age.”

Walz’s order on bars and restaurants followed his decision to close public schools. It also extends to a range of ven­ues that at­tract crowds or bring peo­ple to­gether in close quar­ters, in­clud­ing brew­er­ies, cof­fee shops, gyms, spas and theaters. To mit­i­gate the strain on em­ploy­ers and work­ers, the ad­min­is­tra­tion ex­pand­ed un­em­ploy­ment ben­e­fit el­i­gi­bil­i­ty and de­ferred month­ly sales tax pay­ments due this week. Walz has de­fend­ed the ac­tions, which fol­low top pub­lic health officials’ guid­ance to lim­it and dis­cour­age pub­lic gath­er­ings.

“I hear that pain of those small busi­ness own­ers, but the fact of the mat­ter is, not a sin­gle health care ex­pert in the state, not a sin­gle ep­i­de­mi­ol­o­gist, agrees with them that we should have done in that way,” Walz said Wednesday. “There’s going to be hard de­ci­sions to make here, I would just ask them, there will be plen­ty of time to crit­i­cize me and run ads a­bout that in time, but come and ask a­bout this. Try and come to us.”

Asked a­bout the ru­ral-met­ro di­vide, Walz said that the po­ten­tial im­pact of the vi­rus’ spread is ev­er­y­one’s con­cern: “Three cases in a coun­ty with one ICU unit is the same as what we’re see­ing [in the met­ro] in lar­ger num­bers.”

Legislative leaders and the Walz administration are weighing further actions to curb the spread of serious infections. Options could include additional executive orders, including a requirement that Minnesotans shelter-in-place, essentially requiring people to stay in their homes.

Gazelka said Thursday the Senate plans to return from its virtual recess and resume some committee hearings so it can “pass important and timely legislation” to address the virus.

Gar­o­fa­lo urged colleagues Thurs­day to recognize the seriousness of the situation and em­brace a bal­anced ap­proach to ad­dress­ing the pan­dem­ic.

“Dur­ing this epi­dem­ic we can BOTH ac­cept tem­po­rary lim­its on our per­son­al freedoms and re­main vigi­lant against ef­forts to per­ma­nent­ly ex­pand gov­ern­ment pow­er,” he tweet­ed. “The key word is bal­ance. Trust lead­ers who com­mu­ni­cate bal­ance. Be skep­ti­cal of those who ad­vo­cate other­wise.”