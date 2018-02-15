Three more Minnesota children have died from flu complications, a sign that the state’s influenza toll is catching up to what has been a severe season nationally.

The number of Minnesotans hospitalized with flu symptoms also set a record — 4,300 — the highest since the Minnesota Health Department began tracking them in 2008.

The numbers, released Thursday afternoon in the department’s weekly flu update, came as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that this year’s flu vaccine is 36 percent effective overall, but only 25 percent effective against this season’s most dominant and virulent strain, H3N2.

Still, health officials encourage people to get vaccinated because it provides some protection and can even help moderate symptoms for those who do catch the flu.

“For anyone, it is still worthwhile to get vaccinated. But particularly in light that we are seeing more pediatric influenza deaths, we really encourage parents to get their kids vaccinated,” said Karen Martin, an epidemiologist at the Health Department.

In fact, the CDC reported Thursday that the flu vaccine was providing more protection — with 59 percent effectiveness — for children aged 6 months to 8 years.

Minnesota health officials said they could not disclose details about any of the 4 pediatrics deaths that have occurred in the state. Nationwide, there have been at least 63 pediatric flu-related deaths since Oct. 1. Most of the children had not been vaccinated, according to a CDC study.

People might be frustrated to learn of the relatively low vaccine effectiveness rate, but its important for them to remember that even a low rate translates into thousands of illnesses prevented and lives saved, said Dr. Edward Belongia, who leads vaccine effectiveness research at Marshfield Clinic in north-central Wisconsin.

“If it is a bad season, and this is a bad season, that’s going to prevent thousands of hospitalizations and deaths,” he said. “Twenty-five percent vaccine effectiveness translates into thousands of prevented hospitalizations and ICU admissions and many deaths prevented.”