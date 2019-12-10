Five Minnesotans have suffered E. coli-related illnesses that are being traced to a specific lot of chopped salad kits tied to a new national outbreak of the infection.

State and national health officials warned consumers to avoid — or throw out — any Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp Chopped Salad Kits with an identifying code of UPC 0 71279 30906 4, beginning with lot code Z, and a best-before date on or before Dec. 7.

Two of the Minnesotans were hospitalized due to their infections with the 0157:H7 strain of E. coli. They range in age from 21 to 91, according to the Minnesota Department of Health

So far, nine illnesses in three states have been traced back to this salad mix.

While the mix contains romaine lettuce, health officials don’t know yet if that is the source of the contamination in this outbreak, or whether it is related to the larger outbreak of more than 100 E. coli cases that has been traced back to romaine lettuce grown in the Salinas, Calif., region.

The strain of E. coli is the same in both outbreaks, and typically is linked to about 200 foodborne infections in Minnesota each year. The bacteria is often spread through contact with or consumption of contaminated and undercooked foods, and person-to-person contact.

E. coli infection usually causes digestive symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, along with a fever and dehydration. Severe cases can damage blood vessels and kidneys.