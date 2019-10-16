Two more Minnesotans have died from vaping-related lung illnesses, raising the toll in what has become a nationwide outbreak, health officials announced Wednesday.

Until now, the state has had just one fatality in the outbreak, a death that was announced last month by the Minnesota Department of Health.

So far, the state has seen 73 confirmed or probable cases of severe lung injury associated with vaping, and an additional 32 people are being evaluated.

The most recent deaths involved patients over the age of 50 who died after “complicated hospitalizations,” the Health Department said. One patient had vaped a number of products including illegal THC. The second patient had severe underlying conditions and is believed to have vaped unknown products in addition to nicotine.

“We hope we do not have any more deaths linked to this investigation,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Ruth Lynfield. “However, based on what we know about other patients, the seriousness of the injuries and the fact that we continue to see new cases, it is possible we will have more deaths.”

Nationwide, 1,300 lung injury cases have been linked to e-cigarettes or vaping products. Twenty-eight people have died.

Minnesota health investigators, who were among the first in the nation to identify the vaping-related lung injuries, have determined that most of the patients had used illegal THC products. However, many also reported vaping other products, including nicotine.

The injuries are so severe that most require hospitalization and about half needed intensive care.

“We are saddened by the news of these deaths, and we are troubled that so many Minnesotans continue to suffer in this outbreak,” said Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm. “We’re working hard with our partners across the country to learn as much as we can about these injuries and deaths, and to determine what can be done to prevent them.”