State Rep. Ilhan Omar, the nation’s first Somali-American legislator, is scheduled to appear on Trevor Noah’s national television show on Comedy Central this week.
The Minneapolis DFLer will be a guest Thursday night on “The Daily Show,” the program announced on its Instagram account.
Noah has been behind the desk on the New York set of the politically focused satirical talk show since September 2015, succeeding longtime host Jon Stewart.
Since taking office in January and succeeding longtime Rep. Phyllis Kahn, the Muslim refugee has been active on issues such as immigrant rights, racial and gender equality, and government employee access to citizens’ private information,
