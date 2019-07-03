Minnesota utility regulators will try to fix their flawed environmental review of Enbridge's proposed $2.6 billion oil pipeline rather than take the issue to the Minnesota Supreme Court.

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission said Wednesday it won't petition the high court to overrule a June 3 decision by the Minnesota Court of Appeals.

The appeals court shot down the PUC's approval of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for Enbridge's controversial and much delayed project, which would replace the current aging Line 3. The court deemed the EIS "inadequate," saying it didn't properly address the impact of an oil spill in the Lake Superior watershed.

Wednesday was the deadline for the PUC, Enbridge or any other party to appeal the appellate court's decision directly to the Supreme Court. Calgary-based Enbridge also has not asked for a Supreme Court review.

At this point, it appears that a successful Supreme Court appeal could actually take longer than any PUC attempt to fix the EIS.

"The [PUC] has concluded the public interest will be best served by addressing the deficiency identified in the Court of Appeals decision rather than appealing to the Minnesota Supreme Court," Katie Sieben, the PUC's chairwoman, said in a press statement.

She said the PUC will seek public comment and "work expeditiously" to address the issue. However, she offered no timeline, and the PUC declined to comment beyond the statement.

The PUC voted 5-0 in March 2018 to approve the EIS, and unanimously approved the controversial pipeline itself in late June of last year.

Environmental groups and some Ojibwe tribes have appealed both decisions. Pipeline opponents argue that new Line 3 pipeline will open a new region of Minnesota's lakes, rivers and wild rice waters to environmental degradations from possible oil spills.

Enbridge and pipeline proponents say the new pipeline is needed because current Line 3, which runs across northern Minnesota, is aging and corroding. The 1960s vintage pipeline runs at about half capacity due to safety concerns; Enbridge would restore the full flow of oil with a new pipeline.

The appellate court, while faulting Lake Superior watershed modeling in the EIS, rejected several other arguments against the validity of the EIS. So, pipeline opponents Wednesday petitioned the Supreme Court to overturn parts of the appellate court's order that affirmed the EIS.

The petitioners are the indigenous environmental advocacy group Honor the Earth and three Ojibwe bands: Mille Lacs, White Earth and Red Lake. The Supreme Court hears less than 15% of the petitions it receives.

Redoing even a small part of the voluminous EIS — like the Lake Superior oil spill projections — could take months, raising questions about more delays in Enbridge's schedule to build Line 3. But a Supreme Court reversal of any part of the appellate court decision could take until next year.

The PUC has been silent on Line 3 over the past month. Recently, several pipeline supporters — including the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce — have filed comments with the commission, imploring it to fix the EIS to minimize further delays for Enbridge.

The EIS was done at the behest of the PUC by the Minnesota Department of Commerce, but the PUC must order any remedy ordered by the court.

"We urge you to request that the Department of Commerce complete the Lake Superior spill modeling as quickly as possible to allow the permitting process to efficiently proceed," said a June 27 letter to the PUC signed by 45 Republican Minnesota House members.