State regulators said Tuesday night that hair and nail salons, spas and other similar businesses are included in Gov. Tim Walz’s order to cease operations to stymie the spread of the highly contagious and life-threatening coronavirus.

The Minnesota Board of Cosmetology, in a directive issued at 9 p.m. Tuesday, said “we have received guidance” that all licensed practitioners should be idled until at least 5 p.m. March 27.

“Please do what you can to prioritize the health and safety of students and clients,” the board’s statement directed at the schools’ operators said. “We are in conversation with the governor’s office and other relevant parties about solutions to the challenges that the COVID-19 situation presents. We understand that schools are working on alternative learning plans that may be in conflict with statute and/or rule.”

The governor’s order also included restaurants and bars, a move other states have taken to slow the spread of the virus.

In the meantime, schools must notify the board by Friday if they are implementing an alternative instruction plan to avoid potential conflicts with Walz’s executive order and other rules put in place to counter the virus.

There are many privately operated cosmetology schools around the state, ranging from the Aveda Institute and the Minnesota School of Cosmetology in the Twin Cities to the Rochester School of Hair Design. Instruction lasts up to a year, with tuition typically costing $13,000 to more than $18,000.

Many of the schools also welcome the public and offer all of the services they are teaching their students — including massages, haircuts, styles, manicures, pedicures, waxing and facials.

The Minnesota School of Cosmetology said both of its locations, in Plymouth and Woodbury, are closed through March 28. The closure includes accepting customers. Aveda said its instruction and retail sales are on hold indefinitely.