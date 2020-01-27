Minnesota lottery players hit it big over the weekend, including one who won a $1 million Powerball prize.

A player who bought a Powerball ticket at a Speedway station in Coon Rapids matched the first five numbers drawn Saturday and won a $1 million. It was at least the sixth time in the past month that winning tickets sold in Minnesota yielded $1 million prize, according to state lottery officials.

Charles Wylie, of Elko New Market, and Camhong Ly, of Minneapolis, each won $1 million in the New Year's Day's Minnesota Millionaire Raffle. In December, Paul and Jeb Paczynski, both of Hermantown, won $1.6 million in the Gopher 5 drawing. Stanley and Marcia Juenemann, of Elk River, and John Engstrom, of Mountain Lake, also have won $1 million Powerball prizes in the past six weeks.

The holder of Saturday's $1 million ticket sold at the Speedway at 11872 NW. Round Lake Blvd. has yet to claim the prize. The station will get a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Another player who matched the first four numbers in Saturday's Powerball drawing will take home $50,000. That ticket was sold at the Gas Plus station at 5601 S. Xerxes Av. in Minneapolis.

The winning numbers were 2-9-17-36 and 67. The Powerball was 18.

In different drawing Saturday, a player who bought a Northstar Cash ticket at Winners Corner, 1594 Hastings Av., in Newport won $91,126.

The winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim game prizes.