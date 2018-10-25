The Star Tribune and Minnesota Public Radio News polled 800 Minnesota likely voters between Oct. 15 and Oct. 17. Results from questions about President Donald Trump's handling of trade and tariffs are below. Scroll down the page to see details about how the poll was conducted and the demographics of the 800 respondents.

In general, do you approve or disapprove of how President Trump is handling trade negotiations with other countries?

Thinking about the tariffs President Trump has imposed on goods imported from other countries, which of the following is closest to your view? They will protect American jobs and help the U.S. economy; they will raise the cost of consumer goods and hurt the U.S. economy; or they will not have much of a difference.

In the long run, do you think the tariffs imposed by President Trump will leave you personally better off financially, worse off or about the same?

About the poll

This Star Tribune/MPR News Minnesota Poll findings are based on interviews conducted Oct. 15-17 with 800 Minnesota likely voters. The interviews were conducted via land line (60 percent) and cellphone (40 percent). The poll was conducted for the Star Tribune and Minnesota Public Radio News by Mason-Dixon Polling and Research Inc.

Results of a poll based on 800 interviews will vary by no more than 3.5 percentage points, plus or minus, from the overall population 95 times out of 100. Margins are larger for groups within the sample, such as Democrats and Republicans, and age groups.

The self-identified party affiliation of the respondents is 38 percent Democrats, 33 percent Republicans and 29 percent independents or other.

Sampling error does not take into account other sources of variation inherent in public opinion surveys, such as nonresponse, question wording or context effects. In addition, news events may have affected opinions during the period the poll was taken.

Readers can e-mail questions to matt.delong@startribune.com.

Demographic breakdown of this polling sample