The Star Tribune and Minnesota Public Radio News polled 800 Minnesota likely voters between Oct. 15 and Oct. 17. Highlights from questions about President Trump's immigration and refugee policies are below. Scroll down the page to see details about how the poll was conducted and the demographics of the 800 respondents.
Overall, do you approve or disapprove of President Trump's handling of U.S. immigration policy?
|Approve
|Disapprove
|Not sure
|42%
|52%
|6%
|Approve
|Disapprove
|Not sure
|Hennepin / Ramsey
|26%
|67%
|7%
|Metro suburbs
|50
|44
|6
|Southern Minn.
|46
|48
|6
|Northern Minn.
|54
|41
|5
|Men
|50
|43
|7
|Women
|35
|60
|5
|Democrats
|2
|96
|2
|Republicans
|85
|10
|5
|Independents / other
|47
|41
|12
|18-34
|33
|62
|5
|35-49
|39
|54
|7
|50-64
|45
|48
|7
|65+
|48
|47
|5
|Under $50,000
|38
|56
|6
|$50,000 and over
|46
|48
|6
Do you support or oppose building a wall along the Mexican border if the U.S. has to pay for it?
|Support
|Oppose
|Not sure
|34%
|59%
|7%
|Support
|Oppose
|Not sure
|Hennepin / Ramsey
|21%
|73%
|6%
|Metro suburbs
|42
|51
|7
|Southern Minn.
|33
|56
|11
|Northern Minn.
|44
|51
|5
|Men
|40
|52
|8
|Women
|28
|65
|7
|Democrats
|6
|91
|3
|Republicans
|66
|24
|10
|Independents / other
|33
|58
|9
|18-34
|26
|66
|8
|35-49
|31
|62
|7
|50-64
|39
|54
|7
|65+
|37
|56
|7
|Under $50,000
|30
|63
|7
|$50,000 and over
|35
|57
|8
|Support
|Oppose
|Not sure
|29%
|65%
|6%
|Support
|Oppose
|Not sure
|Hennepin / Ramsey
|15%
|78%
|7%
|Metro suburbs
|22
|70
|8
|Southern Minn.
|42
|53
|5
|Northern Minn.
|50
|47
|3
|Men
|32
|63
|5
|Women
|26
|67
|7
|Democrats
|4
|95
|1
|Republicans
|54
|37
|9
|Independents / other
|30
|62
|8
|18-34
|26
|67
|7
|35-49
|27
|66
|7
|50-64
|32
|64
|4
|65+
|31
|63
|6
|Under $50,000
|34
|61
|5
|$50,000 and over
|26
|67
|7
Which of the following statements comes closest to your point of view: All undocumented immigrants should be deported; undocumented immigrants should be allowed to stay in the U.S. in order to work, but not allowed to become citizens; or undocumented immigrants should be allowed to stay and become U.S. citizens if they meet certain requirements over time.
|All
deported
|Stay, but not
become citizens
|Stay, and become
citizens over time
|Not
sure
|12%
|31%
|50%
|7%
|All
deported
|Stay, but
not become
citizens
|Stay, and
become citizens
over time
|Not
sure
|Hennepin / Ramsey
|9%
|29%
|58%
|4%
|Metro suburbs
|12
|35
|45
|8
|Southern Minn.
|14
|29
|48
|9
|Northern Minn.
|14
|33
|45
|8
|Men
|16
|31
|47
|6
|Women
|7
|32
|53
|8
|Democrats
|1
|22
|73
|4
|Republicans
|20
|40
|34
|6
|Independents / other
|16
|34
|38
|12
|18-34
|11
|35
|49
|5
|35-49
|11
|31
|51
|7
|50-64
|11
|32
|49
|8
|65+
|14
|28
|50
|8
|Under $50,000
|12
|29
|52
|7
|$50,000 and over
|13
|30
|51
|6
Which of the following statements comes closest to your point of view: All undocumented immigrants should be deported; undocumented immigrants should be allowed to stay in the U.S. in order to work, but not allowed to become citizens; or undocumented immigrants should be allowed to stay and become U.S. citizens if they meet certain requirements over time.
|Maintain
current 1,000
per year
|Return to
average of 2,000
per year
|Increase
to 3,000
per year
|Temporarily
stop accepting
refugees
|Not
sure
|27%
|25%
|12%
|27%
|9%
|Maintain
current
1,000
per year
|Return to
average of
2,000
per year
|Increase
to
3,000
per year
|Temporarily
stop
accepting
refugees
|Not
sure
|Hennepin / Ramsey
|23%
|32%
|18%
|17%
|10%
|Metro suburbs
|31
|22
|11
|30
|6
|Southern Minn.
|24
|23
|11
|28
|14
|Northern Minn.
|32
|20
|7
|35
|6
|Men
|28
|22
|10
|31
|9
|Women
|27
|28
|15
|22
|8
|Democrats
|16
|42
|24
|7
|11
|Republicans
|38
|6
|0
|47
|9
|Independents / other
|30
|25
|12
|29
|4
|18-34
|28
|21
|19
|25
|7
|35-49
|25
|29
|12
|25
|9
|50-64
|27
|26
|10
|30
|7
|65+
|29
|22
|11
|26
|12
|Under $50,000
|24
|25
|15
|25
|11
|$50,000 and over
|30
|26
|11
|27
|6
About the poll
This Star Tribune/MPR News Minnesota Poll findings are based on interviews conducted Oct. 15-17 with 800 Minnesota likely voters. The interviews were conducted via land line (60 percent) and cellphone (40 percent). The poll was conducted for the Star Tribune and Minnesota Public Radio News by Mason-Dixon Polling and Research Inc.
Results of a poll based on 800 interviews will vary by no more than 3.5 percentage points, plus or minus, from the overall population 95 times out of 100. Margins are larger for groups within the sample, such as Democrats and Republicans, and age groups.
The self-identified party affiliation of the respondents is 38 percent Democrats, 33 percent Republicans and 29 percent independents or other.
Sampling error does not take into account other sources of variation inherent in public opinion surveys, such as nonresponse, question wording or context effects. In addition, news events may have affected opinions during the period the poll was taken.
Readers can e-mail questions to matt.delong@startribune.com.
Demographic breakdown of this polling sample
|PARTY
|DFL/Democrat
|306
|(38%)
|Republican
|265
|(33%)
|Independent/Other
|229
|(29%)
|AGE
|18-34
|136
|(17%)
|35-49
|210
|(26%)
|50-64
|237
|(30%)
|65+
|210
|(26%)
|Refused
|7
|(1%)
|GENDER
|Male
|384
|(48%)
|Female
|416
|(52%)
|INCOME
|< $25,000
|106
|(13%)
|$25,000-$49,999
|119
|(15%)
|$50,000-$74,999
|131
|(16%)
|$75,000-$99,999
|129
|(16%)
|$100,000+
|140
|(18%)
|Refused
|175
|(22%)
|REGION
|Hennepin/Ramsey
|255
|(32%)
|Metro Suburbs
|230
|(29%)
|Southern Minnesota
|160
|(20%)
|Northern Minnesota
|155
|(19%)
|INTERVIEW
|Land-line
|479
|(60%)
|Cell Phone
|321
|(40%)
