By Dennis J. McGrath
September 20, 2018 — 11:12pm

The Star Tribune and Minnesota Public Radio News polled 800 Minnesota likely voters between Sept. 10 and Sept. 12, on a number of topics, including whether President Trump should be impeached, and how they view their vote in the upcoming midterm elections. Highlights from those questions are below. Scroll down the page to see details about how the poll was conducted and the demographics of the 800 respondents.

Do you believe President Trump should or should not be impeached and removed from office?

Should Should not Not sure
36% 49% 15%
  Should Should not Not sure
Men 31% 54% 15%
Women 40 45 15
Democrats 67 14 19
Republicans 4 94 2
Independents / other 29 47 24
18-34 48 34 18
35-49 31 48 21
50-64 33 58 9
65+ 34 51 15
Under $50,000 37 50 13
$50,000 and over 34 52 14
Hennepin / Ramsey 42 41 17
Metro Suburbs 31 55 14
Southern Minn. 33 48 19
Northern Minn. 33 56 11
Trump voters 5 91 4
Clinton voters 66 12 22

Which of the following three statements comes closest to your view?

  • I want my vote in November to support the direction President Trump is leading the nation.
  • I want my vote in November to change the direction President Trump is leading the nation.
  • My vote this November doesn’t have much to do with President Trump and his policies.
Support Change Nothing to do Not sure
29% 43% 27% 1%
  Support Change Nothing to do Not sure
Men 32% 39% 28% 1%
Women 26 47 26 1
Democrats 1 83 15 1
Republicans 74 1 24 1
Independents / other 18 38 43 1
18-34 15 61 24 0
35-49 28 44 28 0
50-64 33 37 29 1
65+ 34 38 27 1
Under $50,000 33 40 26 1
$50,000 and over 29 42 28 1
Hennepin / Ramsey 21 52 25 2
Metro Suburbs 33 39 28 0
Southern Minn. 31 42 27 0
Northern Minn. 34 37 28 1
Trump voters 66 2 31 1
Clinton voters 1 83 15 1

About the poll

This Star Tribune/MPR News Minnesota Poll findings are based on interviews conducted Sept. 10-12 with 800 Minnesota likely voters. The interviews were conducted via land line (60 percent) and cellphone (40 percent). The poll was conducted for the Star Tribune and Minnesota Public Radio News by Mason-Dixon Polling and Research Inc. Results of a poll based on 800 interviews will vary by no more than 3.5 percentage points, plus or minus, from the overall population 95 times out of 100. Margins are larger for groups within the sample, such as Democrats and Republicans, and age groups.

The self-identified party affiliation of the respondents is 37 percent Democrats, 31 percent Republicans and 32 percent independents or other.

Sampling error does not take into account other sources of variation inherent in public opinion surveys, such as nonresponse, question wording or context effects. In addition, news events may have affected opinions during the period the poll was taken.

Readers can e-mail questions to djmcgrath@startribune.com.

Demographic breakdown of this polling sample

PARTY
DFL/Democrat 299 (37%)
Republican 246 (31%)
Independent/Other 255 (32%)
AGE
18-34 152 (19%)
35-49 200 (25%)
50-64 226 (28%)
65+ 216 (27%)
Refused 6 (1%)
GENDER
Male 377 (47%)
Female 423 (53%)
INCOME
< $25,000 84 (10%)
$25,000-$49,999 127 (16%)
$50,000-$74,999 130 (16%)
$75,000-$99,999 121 (15%)
$100,000+ 125 (16%)
Refused 213 (27%)
REGION
Hennepin/Ramsey 255 (32%)
Metro Suburbs 230 (29%)
Southern Minnesota 160 (20%)
Northern Minnesota 155 (19%)
INTERVIEW
Land-line 483 (60%)
Cell Phone 317 (40%)