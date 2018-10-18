Ekamatra Muhurta (The Only Moment)

Robi Chakraborty is based in Minneapolis, but every year he goes to his home country, India, to photograph people and rural areas. This exhibition showcases a collection of photos from his travels over the past 10 years. Sufi worshipers gather at a temple in Ajmer, their hands clasped together in prayer. A classical Bharatanatyam dancer poses mid-dance, her body washed in morning light. Occasionally people are absent, as in a portrait of a 100-foot-tall golden-skinned Maitreya Buddha at the Diskit Monastery in India's Nubra Valley. Mountains and blue sky in the background seem to say: This only moment is now. (10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tue.-Thu., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri.-Sun., Mpls Photo Center, 2400 N. 2nd St., Mpls. Free. 612-643-3511 or mplsphotocenter.com)

alicia eler